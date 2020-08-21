Home Technology Sources: Google Pixel 5 to have a 6,quot; 90Hz display, Snapdragon 765G,...

Sources: Google Pixel 5 to have a 6,quot; 90Hz display, Snapdragon 765G, and dual rear cameras with an ultrawide lens; leaked renders show a rear fingerprint sensor (Joe Maring/Android Central)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Joe Maring / Android Central:

Sources: Google Pixel 5 to have a 6″ 90Hz display, Snapdragon 765G, and dual rear cameras with an ultrawide lens; leaked renders show a rear fingerprint sensor  —  Here’s your early look at Google’s upcoming Pixels.  —  What you need to know,nbsp; — Following new renders of the Pixel 5 …

RELATED ARTICLES

©