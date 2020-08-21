Sofia Vergara Denies Being a ‘Victim’ in Viral ‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ Clip

Warner Bros.

Fans appreciate the ‘America’s Got Talent’ judge’s clarification as one of them writes on Twitter, ‘I love you Sofia thank you for speaking out and standing by Ellen!’

Sofia Vergara has broken her silence after a video featuring her many appearances on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” went viral. In the video, the “Modern Family” alum and Ellen DeGeneres were seen discussing the former’s English skills, prompting many people to think that the host was being racist to Sofia.

“Two comedians having fun with each other to entertain. I was never a victim guys, I was always in on the joke,” Sofia wrote on her Twitter account on Friday, August 21. She also attached the link to the 2015 clip in which the pair talked about filming new CoverGirl commercials together.

Sofia Vergara set the record straight about her appearance on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’.

“They give her the hardest lines too because we have to describe what’s in the CoverGirl makeup and she has such a hard time pronouncing any of the ingredients,” Ellen joked. Laughing, the “America’s Got Talent” judge responded, “I think because you are much more famous than me and older than me so they give you priority and you read the script first and then you’re the one that makes me say those words because there’s no way.”

“They make her look pretty and make me say the important information,” Sofia added, still while laughing.

Fans appreciated Sofia’s clarification as one wrote in the replies, “I love you Sofia thank you for speaking out and standing by Ellen!” Echoing the sentiment, another fan tweeted, “thank you for speaking up for Ellen and just trying to be decent and fair! You are wonderful!”

“I love you BOTH so much and when I heard these comments i was so stunned. Comedy and entertainment isn’t for everyone,” another comment read. Meanwhile, someone else dubbed Sofia “one of our fav guests on the show.”

The resurfaced clip arrives as “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” was hit with toxic workplace allegations. Following an investigation, three senior producers, Ed Glavin, Kevin Leman and Jonathan Norman, were let go while the show is increasing the perks for current staff members.