Shilpa Shetty Kundra tells us the yoga aasan for the day

When Shilpa Shetty Kundra talks about fitness you need to take it seriously and be all ears. The actress who’s known for her fitness and always flaunting her perfect body, makes sure that she shares her fitness regime and some secrets with the netizens on her social media.



Shilpa Shetty Kundra swears by yoga and has always promoted it saying that it keeps her fit and that hourglass figure of hers is perfect all the time. Today she urged netizens to grab all the opportunities one gets for one’s well being and asks us to follow the Naukasana. This aasan or the yoga position is too good for the abs and helps one to keep the bellies in shape and flat. She even tells us that doing this assan in 3 sets for 30 or 20 seconds can be really helpful and indeed get us the desired results.











Well if Shilpa Shetty shares something about toned abs, we got to take it and follow it.