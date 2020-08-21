Shilpa Shetty has the perfect recipe to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi is a festival that people look forward to every year. Along with meeting our friends and family, another factor that people enjoy immensely during the festival is munching on sweets. Traditionally, Modaks are prepared as offerings to lord Ganesha which everyone enjoys later, but many even try and experiment with different kinds of sweets.

While it’s tough to not go overboard with the sweets, Shilpa Shetty has come up with a perfect solution so you can continue satisfying your sweet tooth and not feel as guilty while doing so. The actress recently took to social media and shared a recipe of besan coconut barfi. The actress shared a video giving us a detailed guide on how we can recreate this sweet delicacy in the comfort of our own homes. The biggest plus of the dish is that you won’t need to add any refined sugar but it’ll taste just as sweet as anything you buy off the market. Take a look at the video below.





Tell us in the comment section what Indian sweets will you be enjoying this Ganesh Chauturthi.