Serena Williams isolating in rental house for U.S. Open ‘bubble’

Living legend Serena Williams, chasing a historic 24th career Grand Slam that would tie her with Margaret Court, is self-isolating at a rental house for the US Open “bubble” meant to prevent exposure to the coronavirus.

“I didn’t want to be in the [official player] hotel because I have lung issues and felt it was a big risk for me personally,” Williams explained during a Friday call with reporters. “In a house, I can control more, there’s no housekeeping [staff], none of that stuff. I needed to put my mind at rest so that I could perform in New York.”

As mentioned by ESPN’s Peter Bodo, Williams, who turns 39 years old in late September, suffered a pulmonary embolism during childbirth and a second one that threatened her life after she gave birth three years ago. Thus, she elected to remain away from one of two tournament-approved hotels.

Williams and others who rent temporary havens must follow strict protocols as it pertains to exiting those homes for any purpose during the tournament. Social establishments such as clubs and restaurants are off-limits.

In June, Bodo wrote that any players confirmed to be infected with the virus following multiple tests immediately before or during the competition that begins Aug. 31 will be disqualified. That same month, Williams confirmed she was playing in New York. However, stars such as Ashleigh Barty and Simona Halep opted out due to the pandemic.