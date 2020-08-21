SEC Network gets back to regularly scheduled program

ESPN PR

Photo: SEC Network

Looking ahead to the fall, SEC Network continues its roster of live studio programming throughout the week with The Paul Finebaum Show on weekday afternoons, SEC Now in primetime and Marty & McGee on Saturday mornings, totaling more than a full day’s worth of conversation surrounding the SEC and overall sports landscape.

In addition to more than 24 hours of live studio programming weekly on SECN, the network will showcase original programming marathons, including throwing back to some of the greatest football matchups with SEC Rewind, looking back at the 2019-20 college sports season with SEC Inside and sitting down with some of the SEC’s most prominent alumni with Paul Finebaum’s Homecoming.

Studio programming highlights include (all times ET):

Monday – Friday, 3 – 7 p.m. (daily re-airs at 10 p.m.): The Paul Finebaum Show shares compelling opinions on the college sports landscape as Finebaum interacts with passionate callers

The Paul Finebaum Show shares compelling opinions on the college sports landscape as Finebaum interacts with passionate callers Monday – Thursday, 7 – 7:30 p.m.: SEC Now is SEC Network’s signature news & information show, breaking down the latest storylines and headlines around the SEC

SEC Now is SEC Network’s signature news & information show, breaking down the latest storylines and headlines around the SEC Saturday, 7 – 10 a.m.: Capitalizing on the popular ESPN Radio show by the same name, Marty & McGee meet at the crossroads of southern culture and college sports

SEC Network Innovates with Social and Digital Engagement

SEC Network launched #HomeSchoolSpirit in May, a new initiative as part of its “We Love It Here” brand campaign. SEC fans are encouraged to post photos and videos on social media with the hashtag #HomeSchoolSpirit to display how they keep their SEC fandom going while staying at home.

SEC Network continues to produce social and digital programming for SEC fans looking for current conversation surrounding the world of sports, including SEC Update, which brings SEC Network followers and fans the news of the day. Daily content is premiering on SEC Network’s Twitter and Facebook accounts, as well as SECNetwork.com.

Click here to view the SEC Network Programming schedule from August 24-30.