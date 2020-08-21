Scottie Scheffler becomes 11th player to shoot 59 on PGA Tour

Scheffler made 12 birdies in his no-bogey performance during the second round at TPC Boston. He moved up 71 spots on the leaderboard to hold the clubhouse lead by a stroke at 13-under par.

At 24 years old, he’s the second-youngest golfer to post a 59 behind Justin Thomas, who did so at the 2017 Sony Open when he was 23 years old.

The last player to do so before Scheffler was Kevin Chappell at the 2019 Military Tribute at Greenbrier.

Scheffler’s best 2020 performance came at The American Express where he finished in third. He has five top-10 finishes this year after having zero in 2019.