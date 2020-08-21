Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra now available in Canada

Following the Note 20 series reveal earlier this month, the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra are now available online and in-store across Canada at carriers and Samsung Experience stores.
Both the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra feature Qualcomm’s 5G-capable Snapdragon 865+ processor and start at 128GB of storage, though the Ultra also has a configuration that features 512GB of storage.
The Note 20 Ultra’s 6.9-inch curved dynamic AMOLED screen measures in at 3,088 x 1440 pixels with a 21:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. Other Note 20 Ultra specs include a 4,500mAh battery, an in-display fingerprint sensor, 12GB of RAM and Android 10.
The Note 20 features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED 2,400 x 1,800 pixel display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 60Hz refresh rate. Other Note 20 specs include a 4,300mAh battery, an in-display fingerprint sensor, 8GB of RAM and Android 10.
Regarding cameras, the Note 20 Ultra features a 108-megapixel, 48-megapixel and 12-megapixel camera on its rear. The front-facing camera comes in at 10-megapixels. The Note 20 includes a 12-megapixel, 64-megapixel and 12-megapixel rear camera array, coupled with a 10-megapixel front-facing camera.
Further, Samsung says the S Pen now features a 40 percent improvement in latency across the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra, coming in at just 9 milliseconds.
The 128GB Note 20, which is available in new ‘Mystic Bronze’ and ‘Mystic Green’ colours, is also available in ‘Mystic Grey,’ and costs $1,399 CAD. The 128GB Note 20 Ultra costs $1,818, and the 512GB configuration costs $2,029. Ultra colours include ‘Mystic Bronze’ and ‘Mystic Black.’
For more on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, check out my review. We’ll have more on the Note 20 in the coming weeks.