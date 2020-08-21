Home World News Rockies get production from Raimel Tapia, Sam Hilliard in loss to Astros

Rockies get production from Raimel Tapia, Sam Hilliard in loss to Astros

Matilda Coleman
At the beginning of the shortened season, Raimel Tapia and Sam Hilliard had their eyes on crucial roles in the Rockies outfield.

Neither held one down early on this summer, but with David Dahl (injured) and Garrett Hampson (day off) out of the lineup Thursday, they both had opportunities and took advantage in the 10-8 loss to the Astros.

For Tapia, who regained his starting spot during the Texas series last weekend, it meant a move up in the order to the leadoff spot for the first this season.

He produced, too, hitting 1-for-2 with a run scored and walking a career-high four times. It was the first a Rockies player has received four free passes in a game since catcher Tony Wolters did so in September, 2018.

“He’s having great at-bats,” Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado said. “He’s aggressive, but lately he’s been aggressive in the zone, so I think that’s why we’re seeing him have success. He could always hit. That’s something he’s done his whole career, so hopefully he can continue to do that and we’re going to need him for sure.”

On the other end of the lineup, Hilliard went 4-for-5 with a run scored and a triple, due in part to a more patient approach at the plate. Hilliard said he hopes the first four-hit day of his young career will give him a platform to build on as the team heads to Los Angeles to play the Dodgers.

