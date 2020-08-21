Rockies get production from Raimel Tapia, Sam Hilliard in loss to Astros

At the beginning of the shortened season, Raimel Tapia and Sam Hilliard had their eyes on crucial roles in the Rockies outfield.

Neither held one down early on this summer, but with David Dahl (injured) and Garrett Hampson (day off) out of the lineup Thursday, they both had opportunities and took advantage in the 10-8 loss to the Astros.

For Tapia, who regained his starting spot during the Texas series last weekend, it meant a move up in the order to the leadoff spot for the first this season.

He produced, too, hitting 1-for-2 with a run scored and walking a career-high four times. It was the first a Rockies player has received four free passes in a game since catcher Tony Wolters did so in September, 2018.

“He’s having great at-bats,” Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado said. “He’s aggressive, but lately he’s been aggressive in the zone, so I think that’s why we’re seeing him have success. He could always hit. That’s something he’s done his whole career, so hopefully he can continue to do that and we’re going to need him for sure.”

On the other end of the lineup, Hilliard went 4-for-5 with a run scored and a triple, due in part to a more patient approach at the plate. Hilliard said he hopes the first four-hit day of his young career will give him a platform to build on as the team heads to Los Angeles to play the Dodgers.

“I thought he was aggressive in the strike zone,” Rockies manager Bud Black said. “He didn’t chase a lot out of the strike zone, so that was good for Sam. I liked the way that he went about it today.”

Hilliard, who was hitting .167 entering Thursday’s game, has struggled to carve out playing this season. He admitted this is the first he’s had a hard finding a path to the field, but a renewed sense of the grind and remembering to have fun allowed him to play well Thursday.

“I think it was good for my confidence,” he said. “Obviously it’s no secret I’ve been struggling a little bit early, but definitely to see some balls fall in the outfield grass like that, put a nice bunt down, and finish with a triple made me feel good.”

Footnotes. RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez continues to work his way back from the IL and threw a bullpen session Wednesday with simulated innings planned for Thursday.

On Deck

Rockies RHP Jon Gray (1-2, 5.74 ERA) at Dodgers RHP Walker Buehler (0-0, 5.21 ERA)

7:40 p.m. Friday, Dodger Stadium

TV: AT,amp;T SportsNet

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 AM

Just one start after he was shelled by Arizona, Gray bounced back with the best outing of his season against the Texas Rangers in his last outing. The righty gave up just three runs in seven innings to help lead the Rockies to a 10-6 victory at Coors Field. Gray earned his first win of the season with the effort, struck out a season high seven, walked two and only gave up three hits. The only problem? Two of them were home runs. During Gray’s past three starts, he’s allowed the ball to leave the park four times. Like Gray, Buehler has also had an unpredictable season. The 2019 all-star is still winless in 2020 after four starts, his ERA almost two points higher than his career average, and he still hasn’t made it past the sixth inning in a start. Buehler’s last out saw him surrender five runs, four earned, and six hits in just 4 ⅔ innings pitched against the Los Angeles Angels.

Trending: The Dodgers bullpen has been one of the best in the league this season, ranking top-three in the majors in WHIP, opponent average, opponent slugging and ERA.

At Issue: The Rockies aren’t getting much offensive production from their catching platoon. During the past 11 games, Tony Wolters, Drew Butera and Elias Diaz have combined to go 7-for-38 (.184) with 12 strikeouts and seven RBIs.

Pitching Probables:

Saturday: Rockies LHP Kyle Freeland (2-1, 2.56 ERA) at Dodgers RHP Dustin May (1-1, 3.00 ERA)

Sunday: Rockies RHP Antonio Senzatela (3-0, 3.90 ERA) at Dodgers RHP Ross Stripling (3-1, 5.61 ERA)

Monday: Rockies RHP Ryan Castellani (0-1, 3.77 ERA) at Diamondbacks RHP Merrill Kelly (3-2, 2.59 ERA)