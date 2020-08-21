Robert De Niro and Al Pacino Circle Lady GaGa-Led ‘Gucci’ Film

WENN

Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jack Huston and Reeve Carney are reportedly also in talks to join the cast of the Ridley Scott-directed movie about the the assassination of Maurizio Gucci.

Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Adam Driver are circling Lady GaGa‘s next movie.

Reports suggest director Ridley Scott will start work on MGM’s “Gucci” once he has completed period drama “The Last Duel” with Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, and he has started lining up his cast.

sources reveal Jared Leto, Jack Huston, and Reeve Carney are also in talks to join the Gucci cast, which will be led by GaGa, as Maurizio Gucci’s ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani.

She was tried and convicted of orchestrating his assassination in 1995 and served 18 years behind bars.

Meanwhile, Scott plans to return to the set of “The Last Duel” next week (begin August 24). Filming was shut down in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.