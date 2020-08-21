Radhika Madan shares her experience on resuming work amidst the pandemic

Our actors’ biggest high is to be on a set and face the cameras, but the pandemic has made everyone stay indoors and even shoot for their respective small projects from home. However as the city life and work life is gradually getting back to normalcy, several actors are stepping out for work but keeping all the precautions in mind.



Radhika Madan who was spending time in Delhi with her family for some time now has come back to Mumbai as things have slowly started opening. The actress even stepped out for a photoshoot at Andheri hotel and shared her experience with a leading daily, “There is a sense of fear, but people are taking necessary precautions. That makes me feel quite safe. The crew is fairly limited.” Speaking more about the shoot she said, “The shoot began at 8.30 am and will go on till 5 pm. Though filming on a set felt like homecoming, getting into the creative frame of mind (while maintaining safety guidelines) took some time.”