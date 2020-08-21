Posthaste: The Canadian Dream could be on hold for longer than we thought

Good Morning!

We’ve heard about how the COVID-19 interruption of immigration will weigh on the Canadian economy. But how bad is this threat really?

A study by RBC Economics says new data suggest that a near-term recovery in immigration is unlikely and the slowdown could last for many months.

RBC expects that even under the most optimistic scenario only 70% of the 341,000 new permanent residents Canada is targeting this year will be granted permanent residency.

“This reduced flow threatens to, at least temporarily, derail what’s been a major source of economic growth for Canada in recent years,” said RBC senior economist Andrew Agopsowicz in the report entitled: The Canadian Dream postponed.

Here’s what the second quarter (April to June) looked like:

• Permanent-resident arrivals plummeted 67% to 34,000 from 94,000 the year before

• Temporary work permits were down 50%

• Just over 10,000 new study permits went through, down from 107,000 a year ago

• June saw an improvement, but permanent immigration was still down 44% from a year ago

Ugly numbers during the depths of the lockdown are to be expected as travel restrictions, health fears and economic uncertainty kept newcomers out of the country.

What’s more worrying is that new visa applications dropped 80%. Since the application process takes one to two years in the best of times Canada may not feel the full impact of COVID-19 on immigration until after 2020, said RBC.

Canada’s housing market, one of the few bright spots in the COVID-19 recession, is especially vulnerable to this risk.

Capital Economics in a separate study roughly calculates that immigration created demand for 92,000 homes last year, about 44% of the last year’s housing starts.

With homes under construction near a record high, if immigration even drops by half, the ratio of units to population growth would be much higher that at any time in the past 30 years, said Capital economist Stephen Brown.

The rental market, that is even more dependant on new arrivals, is already showing signs of stress with rental listings in Toronto surging 100% in recent months.

For now Capital only sees a modest fall in housing starts next year, “but in a downside scenario in which developers are forced to adjust to much lower immigration, residential construction investment could feasibly fall by $20 billion over the next few years,” said Brown.

Higher learning is another vulnerability. Only about 10% of the normal number of new study permits went through in the second quarter, though this may pick up in July and August.

Online study in home countries may buffer some of the blow, but if the numbers stay low colleges and universities and the cities that house them will have a difficult year, said RBC.

“While disruptions to all types of immigration will prove costly, the pain caused by the failure of students to arrive is particularly acute and not something that can be made up easily in years to come. It may prove to truly be a lost year,” Agopsowicz said.

RBC says Canada’s best bet to keep immigration up is by encouraging temporary residents who are already here to stay.