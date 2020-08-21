Porsha Williams Blocks Critics Slamming Her for Putting Weave in Daughter’s Hair

Instagram

‘Her hair is longer and healthier than yours so please mind y’all bald headed business,’ so the reality TV star after a number of people criticize her choice to style her daughter’s hair.

Porsha Williams doesn’t have time to respond to every single person criticizing her choice to style her daughter Pilar Jhena. Instead of hitting back at her critics, the reality TV star opted to block their accounts right away.

It all started after she posted on her daughter’s Instagram account a video of the little girl singing along to the popular children song, “Bingo Dog Song”. However, rather than gushing over Pilar’s adorableness in the clip, people were bothered by the fact that Porsha decided to put weave in the toddler’s hair and were quick to criticize “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star.

“Who puts extension’s in a toddlers hair?? Like WTH” an online user was baffled. “That baby is only 1yrs old and @[email protected] just keep putting weave in that poor baby hair….Damn Shame,” another commented, while someone called Porsha “not smart” over her choice. Meanwhile, an individual chimed in, “Her daddy needs to step in too. He can clearly see that’s too much. She’s 2 she doesn’t need to have weave yet.”

Porsha later edited her caption and said, “Mom Note: a lot of you MF’s just got Blocked! I hope your comment about my baby’s hair was worth it:) Her hair is longer and healthier than yours so please mind y’all bald headed business! Thank you.”

Porsha gave birth to Pilar in March 2019 and has been documenting her motherhood journey on social media ever since. Speaking of her experience as a working mom in an interview, the star said, “I definitely had to go through that initial mommy guilt that you just can’t hide from. I even think moms who are home with their kids all day got through that. But I pushed through knowing I have to go to work every day to provide the lifestyle I want my daughter to have.”

She continued, “I leaned on my support system. My mom has been my everything and Dennis has been by our side. I’ve waited a lifetime to have her and I don’t want to miss anything. Whether we like it or not, we are in PJ’s world.”