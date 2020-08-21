Plastic Surgeon Confirms Summer Walker’s Nose Job

Instagram

After months of speculation about whether or not the ‘Playing Games’ singer has gone under the knife to get a rhinoplasty, a plastic surgeon seems to acknowledge that she’s his patient.

–

Whether or not Summer Walker has gone under the knife has been a long-standing question since she sported what looked like a new nose several months ago. Now a social media post has possibly put an end to fans’ curiosity.

In what can be seen as a breach of doctor-patient confidentiality, a plastic surgeon has seemingly confirmed that Summer is one of his patients. A cosmetic surgery account posted a picture of the 24-year-old artist and tagged the facial surgeon, Dr. Harrison Lee, who later reposted it on his Instagram Stories.

A Twitter user caught on it and shared the screenshot online. “Dr. Lee was QUIIIICCKKKKK to confirm he did Summers Nose,” the said user wrote.

Dr. Lee is said to be the doctor who’s also responsible for Caitlyn Jenner‘s facial transformation during her transition.

Summer sparked speculation that she has got a nose job months ago after fans noticed she looked totally different in an Instagram picture. But instead of praising her, people think that she ruined her face with her nostrils folding in on each other and a deep crease developing after its cartilage was reportedly removed.

“Smh she ruined her face,” one user wrote at the time. Another compared Summer’s nose job to Michael Jackson‘s, claiming, “that is sad! yikes, she must have gotten the jackson special at her plastic surgeon.” A third person predicted how this could affect her career as a singer, “She already sounds congested when she sings, this about to be a mess.”

While Summer neither confirmed nor denied the speculation, people alleged later in the same month that she underwent another procedure besides nose job as she looked totally different. “Summer what did you do to your face bruh ….this ain’t cute dawg,” one person commented on her unrecognizable face. “sis don changed her whole face,” another accused, while an unimpressed user said Summer’s “doing way to much to your face smh.”