Pictures of the week: Alexei Navalny, Belarus protests and California fires

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny fell ill during a flight to Moscow, with his allies claiming he was poisoned because of his political activity and pickets held in Russia in his support.

Protesters continued to flock to the street of capital Minsk and other major cities in opposition to the official results of the August 9 presidential election.

The Kayapo Indigenous tribe blocked a highway near Novo Progresso, Para State, Brazil, calling for the government to better shield them from COVID-19, extend damages payments for road construction near their land, and consult them on a proposed railway project.

Massive blazes that have spread across California, with thousands of people evacuated and tens of thousands of homes in danger.

This is how these and other stories of the week were captured by photojournalists around the world.

Belarusians protesting against disputed presidential elections results light phones lights and wave an old Belarusian national flags during a protest rally in Minsk, Belarus Dmitri Lovetsky/AP Photo

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko greets his supporters gathered in Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus. August 16, 2020 Dmitri Lovetsky/AP Photo

A protester holds a symbolic cup of tea as he comes to support Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in front of the Federal Security Service building in St. Petersburg Ivan Petrov/AP Photo

A slightly injured cow is flown by helicopter from the Klausen Pass in Switzerland. August, 18 2020 URS FLUEELER/AP

Flames consume a home in California, USA, on August 19, 2020. Fire crews across the region scrambled to contain dozens of wildfires sparked by lightning strikes Noah Berger/AP Photo

The damaged buildings belonging to the former Malian minister of Justice and Human Rights, Kassim Tapo, in the Coura district in Bamako, Mali. August 19, 2020 AFP

A protester stands near tyres set on fire during an anti-government protest demanding free elections and against corruption in Basra, Iraq. August 17, 2020 Nabil al-Jurani/AP Photo

A woman is led away by police clearing protesters from outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence in Jerusalem. August. 20, 2020 Maya Alleruzzo/AP Photo

Kayapo Indigenous tribe block a highway near Novo Progresso, Para state, Brazil. August 17, 2020 Andre Penner/AP Photo

A patient is petting a horse during a hippotherapy session at Karel Boromejsky Sisters of Charity Hospital in Prague. August 20, 2020 Michal Cizek/AFP

A Palestinian fisherman cleans his fishing net after the Israeli decision to close Gaza’s fishing zone, on the beach in Gaza City. August 18, 2020 Khalil Hamra/AP Photo