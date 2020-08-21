Penrith Panthers vs Cronulla Sharks start time, results, news for 2020 round 15

The Cronulla Sharks have been dealt a huge blow before kick-off with playmaker Shaun Johnson ruled out for tonight’s clash with the in-form Panthers.

Johnson failed to finish last weekend’s match against the Titans due to a groin issue.

Along with the injury, the 29-year-old also welcomed his first child this week, making for an interrupted preparation.

You halfback Braydon Trindall will replace Johnson in Cronulla’s halves.

For the Panthers, their squad remains unchanged from last weekend’s win over the Warriors.