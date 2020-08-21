Paul Ryan jumps onto the SPAC train

It seems as if just about everyone is getting into the SPAC hype.

Former House speaker Paul Ryan is starting a special purpose acquisition company that will seek to raise about $300 million, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing sources. Ryan, who was also the 2012 Republican vice presidential nominee, is set to serve as chairman of the SPAC known as Executive Network Partnering Corp. Solamere Capital, a private equity firm run by Mitt Romney’s son, is set to be the main sponsor.

SPACs, also known as blank check companies, as their main purpose is to acquire a business, have raised an unprecedented $31.2 billion so far this year, surpassing the $13.6 billion raised in all of 2019. The funding vehicle has gained traction amid the pandemic as private equity shops, hedge funds, CEOs seek to take advantage of the market dislocation. Just two days ago, the CEO of bed-in-a-box mattress company, Casper, also filed to raise $300 million via a SPAC.

Of note: The SPAC structure has also been gradually shifting. The largest blank check company, which raised $4 billion this year with Pershing Square’s Bill Ackman, was among the first to shake it up: While the creators of the SPAC typically take a 20% cut of the vehicle for a nominal price, Pershing Square decided to forego that form of compensation, receiving options to buy shares after investors get a 20% return on the merger price.

“Twitter for celebrities” gets hit by a lawsuit: Community, a Santa Monica-based company messaging platform focused around celebrities, is now embroiled in a lawsuit. Co-founders Charles Buffin and Max Levine are accusing CEO Matthew Peltier of fraud, saying the executive misled them about the value of the company, leading Buffin and Levine to each sell 10% of their shares of the company back for $22,002. It was after the sale that the duo alleged that they learned the company was working with celebrities Guy Oseary and Ashton Kutcher in 2019.

Now, they allege Community and Peltier caused them damages in excess of $30 million. Community, which is backed by Ashton Kutcher, is raising funding at a valuation of over $450 million, the lawsuit says.

