Parramatta’s Niukore Marata faces ban for crusher tackle, Storm duo escape punishment

Parramatta’s Niukore Marata faces a two-match ban for a crusher tackle but two Melbourne Storm players have escaped punishment for similar incidents following the Eels’ win at Bankwest stadium.

Melbourne young gun Cooper Johns and prop Albert Vete were both placed on report for separate incidents involving crusher-type tackles during the first half of last night’s loss to the Eels.

Eels v Storm Round 15: Presser – Craig Bellamy

Earlier in the week, NRL’s head of football Graham Annesley said he hoped the game would “reverse” its current trend of crusher tackles seen recently.

But the NRL match review committee has ruled Marata is the only player with a case to answer from last night’s clash.

His tackle on the Storm’s Tom Eisenhuth was deemed illegal and the Eels forward will still miss a match with an early guilty plea but faces a two-match ban if he chooses to fight the charge and loses.

Niukore Marata hits it up against Melbourne. (Getty)

Crusher tackles were a major talking point in Parramatta’s victory with both coaches having their say over the officiating of the match.

Storm forward Nelson Asofa-Aolomona escaped a possible ban for a careless high tackle and faces a $750 fine.