Parents of B1G football players protest in favor of season at conference HQ

ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg estimated that roughly 25 parents organized by Randy Wade, father of Ohio State defensive back Shaun Wade, gathered and adopted chants such as “Let them play!”

Randy Wade said:

“I’m just a dad and I just want to spark the conversation. We don’t have to play in the fall. We want to play in the fall. We want to do everything we can to play in the fall. We don’t like the way the decision went down by the presidents and not knowing whether they voted, didn’t vote. We don’t like that. Our kids wear Big Ten on every jersey.

“We represent the Big Ten.”

Wade and other parents are seeking for at least clarity regarding the decision to cancel fall football.

“If we got transparency and know who said no and who said yes, maybe we should be protesting on our own campuses,” he said. “But we need to know that.”

Parents from OSU, Penn State, Nebraska, Iowa, and other member schools have sent letters to Warren asking for him to reinstate the football campaign. Warren reiterated on Tuesday that the decision is final:

“The vote by the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors (COP/C) was overwhelmingly in support of postponing fall sports and will not be revisited.”

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum recently explained that Warren and the Big Ten “can’t put the genie back in the bottle” and reexamine the decision to push football back to a springtime format, if possible: