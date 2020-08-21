Panama suspends international flights for another month By

PANAMA CITY () – Panama will suspend all international flights for another month from Aug. 22 due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the Central American country’s civil aviation authorities said on Friday.
“The decision has been made to extend for another 30 days the suspension of arrivals and departures of all international flights … from tomorrow, Saturday, August 22 at 11:59 p.m.,” the Civil Aeronautical Authority (AAC) said in a statement.
