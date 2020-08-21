Padres set slam mark in 10-inning win By

4/4 © . MLB: Texas Rangers at San Diego Padres



Wil Myers scored on an error by Texas center fielder Scott Heineman on Thursday night as the San Diego Padres recorded a second straight, 10-inning walk-off win against the visiting Rangers, with the 8-7 victory completing a four-game, home-and-home series sweep.

Starting at second to open the inning, Myers stopped at third on Jake Cronenworth’s leadoff single to short center off reliever Luis Garcia (0-1). However, he scored when the ball ricocheted off Heineman’s glove and rolled behind the outfielder.

Earlier in the see-saw game, the Padres became the first team in major league history to hit grand slams in four consecutive games when Eric Hosmer connected in the fifth inning off Rangers starter Kyle Gibson. The four slams all came at the expense of the Rangers.

Singles by Hedges, who entered the game hitting .128, and Tatis plus a walk drawn by Machado set up Hosmer’s 366-foot drive into the right field stands. The blast gave the Padres a 5-2 lead.

Nick Solak tied the game at 7-7 when he led off the ninth with a solo homer against Padres reliever Emilio Pagan.

Rays 10, Yankees 5

Mike Zunino capped a five-run sixth inning with a three-run homer and visiting Tampa Bay beat New York for its first three-game sweep at Yankee Stadium in over six years, improving to 6-1 against the Yankees this season.

Tampa Bay’s five-run outburst off Adam Ottavino (2-2) and Luis Avilan gave it its first three-game sweep in New York since June 30-July 2, 2014. Manuel Margot hit a game-tying single off Ottavino in the sixth inning and Joey Wendle followed with an RBI single off the right-field fence against Avilan for a 5-4 lead.

Gio Urshela belted a two-run homer and Luke Voit also went deep for the Yankees, who are 15-3 when not opposing Tampa Bay.

Astros 10, Rockies 8

Abraham Toro homered, Kyle Tucker and Jose Altuve had two hits each, and Houston beat Colorado in Denver as Enoli Paredes (1-0) pitched a scoreless eighth for his first win of the season and Ryan Pressly pitched the ninth for his third save for Houston.

Ryan McMahon hit two home runs and Nolan Arenado also went deep among his two hits. Sam Hilliard had four hits and Charlie Blackmon and Daniel Murphy had two hits each for Colorado.

The Astros got all the offense they needed with a pair of five-run innings against German Marquez (2-4) and have now won eight in a row after sweeping the four-game, two-city interleague series from the Rockies.

Blue Jays 3, Phillies 2 (Game 1)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. singled home the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning as Toronto defeated Philadelphia in the first game of a doubleheader in Buffalo, N.Y.

Teoscar Hernandez singled with one out in the seventh against Deolis Guerra (1-3). Vladimir Guerrero Jr. blooped a single to center, where Roman Quinn overran the ball and Hernandez reached third safely on a close play. Gurriel chopped the winning hit through the left side of the infield to give Toronto its fourth straight win.

Jordan Romano (2-1) struck out the side in the top of the seventh to earn the win in the seven-inning game. Bryce Harper homered for the Phillies.

Blue Jays 9, Phillies 8 (Game 2)

Rowdy Tellez had a solo homer and a tiebreaking two-run single in a seven-run bottom of the sixth as Toronto overcame a seven-run deficit to defeat Philadelphia to complete a doubleheader sweep.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. smacked a three-run homer in the sixth inning uprising that started with the fourth homer this season by Tellez. After Teoscar Hernandez singled, Connor Brogdon replaced Phillies starter Vince Velasquez. He allowed a walk and the second homer this season by Gurriel.

Hector Neris (1-1) took over with one out. Errors by second baseman Scott Kingery and shortstop Didi Gregorius around a walk loaded the bases. Danny Jansen scored the tying run from third on a wild pitch and Tellez hit a two-run single to give Toronto a 9-7 lead.

Athletics 5, Diamondbacks 1

Matt Chapman hit two home runs, and Sean Manaea held Arizona to a run on five hits in his longest start of the season, 5 1/3 innings, leading host Oakland to victory.

Manaea (1-2) got his first win of the season and struck out four, lowering his earned run average to 6.39. It was as high as 9.00 on Aug. 10, but the left-hander has turned in back-to-back five-inning starts.

Eduardo Escobar hit a solo home run in the top of the fifth, the only run the Diamondbacks scored. Arizona managed just two runs total in the two games between the teams in the Bay Area, after averaging almost eight runs per game in their previous eight games.

Twins 7, Brewers 1

Nelson Cruz hit a two-run home run, Jorge Polanco went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs and Jose Berrios allowed one hit over six shutout innings to lead Minnesota to a victory over Milwaukee in the rubber game of their three-game series in Minneapolis.

Max Kepler, Eddie Rosario, Jake Cave and rookie catcher Ryan Jeffers also had two hits for the American League Central-leading Twins, who claimed their seventh series win of the season while also improving to 12-3 at Target (NYSE:) Field in the process.

Justin Smoak homered for the Brewers, who finished with just five hits. Brandon Woodruff (1-2) took the loss, allowing two runs on nine hits and a walk over five innings while striking out three.

Dodgers 6, Mariners 1

Clayton Kershaw pitched seven strong innings as Los Angeles defeated host Seattle for its eighth win in the past nine games.

Kershaw, who improved to 4-0 in four career starts against Seattle, allowed one run on four hits, with a season-high 11 strikeouts. That gave Kershaw 2,493 career strikeouts, moving him past Don Drysdale (2,486) and into second place in franchise history behind only Don Sutton (2,696).

Mariners left-hander Yusei Kikuchi, who missed his previously scheduled start with neck spasms, retired the side in order in each of the first two innings before running into trouble in the third.

White Sox 9, Tigers 0

Lucas Giolito tied his career high with 13 strikeouts and host Chicago swept a four-game series by cruising to a shutout victory over slumping Detroit.

Giolito (2-2), who lost his previous two starts, allowed just three hits and walked one in seven innings. Tim Anderson had two hits, including a homer, and scored two runs for the White Sox, who have won five straight. Eloy Jimenez blasted a two-run homer and finished with three hits and Jose Abreu supplied three hits, two runs scored and two RBIs.

Tigers outfielder Cameron Maybin left the game in the seventh due to a leg injury. Jeimer Candelario had two hits for the Tigers, who have lost nine straight.

Cardinals 5, Reds 4

Kolten Wong launched a walk-off single off the right wall to lift St. Louis to a victory over visiting Cincinnati.

The Cardinals erased a 4-2 ninth-inning deficit with their three-run rally off Reds relievers Raisel Iglesias (1-2) and Nate Jones.

Reliever Seth Elledge (1-0) pitched a scoreless ninth for the Cardinals and earned his first major league victory. With help from a runner caught stealing, he survived allowing a double and three walks.

Red Sox 7, Orioles 1

Mitch Moreland and Xander Bogaerts homered while starter Nathan Eovaldi threw seven solid innings as Boston defeated host Baltimore.

Bogaerts hit a solo homer plus had a key RBI single in a four-run ninth. Moreland followed with a long three-run homer to center. The pair combined to drive in five of Boston’s seven runs.

Eovaldi (2-2) gave up one run on five hits in seven innings — striking out six. Baltimore starter Asher Wojciechowski (1-3) struggled through his 3 2/3-inning start. He gave up three runs on seven hits but needed 88 pitches to do so.

Indians 2, Pirates 0

Cleveland right-hander Shane Bieber continued his sparkling season, pitching six scoreless innings to help the visiting Indians complete a three-game sweep of Pittsburgh and Cleveland’s season-best sixth straight win.

Bieber not only improved to 5-0, but he added another 11 strikeouts to his duffle bag full of them. The 25-year-old has 65 through six starts, with just six walks. That includes no walks Thursday.

Beau Taylor hit an RBI single and Cleveland took advantage of a Pirates throwing error to add an insurance run. The Indians stranded 12 runners. The Pirates have lost four straight and seven of eight.

Mets-Marlins, ppd.

New York’s scheduled game at Miami, as well as Friday’s game between the Mets and the visiting New York Yankees, were postponed due to two positive tests for COVID-19 in the Mets’ organization, Major League Baseball announced.

MLB did not provide specifics about whether a Mets player or other members of the organization tested positive. The league said both games were being postponed “out of an abundance of caution and to allow for additional testing and contract tracing to be conducted.”

No makeup dates were announced.

–Field Level Media