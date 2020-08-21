OneCoin Founder’s Brother Agrees to Testify Against Sister in Settlement By Cointelegraph

OneCoin Founder’s Brother Agrees to Testify Against Sister in Settlement
Konstantin Ignatov, the brother of OneCoin’s fugitive founder Ruja Ignatova and a major figure behind the $4 billion Ponzi scheme, agreed to testify against his sister as part of a settlement that saw Ignatov dismissed from civil litigation targeting the scam.
Newly reported details regarding the settlement’s terms reveal that Ignatov has agreed both to cooperate with the class of OneCoin investors bringing the suit forward and to testify against his sister on their behalf should the suit go to trial.
