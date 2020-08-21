One of Black Trans Influencers’ Attackers Brags About Hate Crimes, Gets Arrested Afterward

Instagram

In one of the videos he posts on social media, Carlton Callway admits to assaulting Eden the Doll and her friends as he says that he ‘super uppercutted them h**s.’

Some of the men who assaulted and robbed trans influencer Eden the Doll and her friends have been arrested. During a Thursday, August 20 press conference, the LAPD announced that both Carlton Callway and Willie Walker had been taken into custody. While Callway was arrested in relation to robbery/hate crime, Walker was charged with extortion.

Deputy Chief Justin Eisenberg said during the afternoon conference, “The group of three transgender women was viciously attacked on Hollywood Boulevard. What was particularly callous about these crimes was the actions of the onlookers.” Right now, the police are still continuing with their investigation and searching for the third suspect, Davion Williams, who is said to be wanted for assault.

Prior to his arrest, Callway posted on social media several videos admitting to the hate crimes and bragging about it. The man said in the video that he “super uppercutted them h**s” and that he “stomped them a**es out.” In addition to that, he hit back at those who hit the dislike button on his music because of the hate crimes.

Eden and her friends, Jaslene and Joslyn, were robbed, assaulted and laughed at after they bumped into a group of men in Hollywood Boulevard in L.A. To make things worse, one of the men decided to live stream the whole incident as the group continued to humiliate the three ladies, who then decided to use it against them and spread it online so that other people could see it.

Recalling the incident, Jaslene explained the aftermath after she got knocked unconscious, “When I was waking back up, literally all I saw and all I could see were all these lights, people with cameras, laughing at me and telling me that they wish that he had killed me. They were upset because I was still alive.”

Meanwhile, Eden said, “I know that I’m so privileged, because I am a YouTuber and because people know who I am, but this happens all the time to women like me who aren’t on social media. We need this to stop.”