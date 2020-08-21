One dead and at least ten injured in fire at Spain hotel popular with TOWIE stars

Advertisement

One person has died and at least ten people have been taken to hospital after a fire broke out in hotel frequented by celebrities on the Costa del Sol.

Witnesses say they saw ‘a great ball of fire’ engulf the Sisu Marbella hotel around 6.15am with ‘people jumping off balconies’ to escape. Others reported hearing a large explosion.

The four-star hotel, located five miles outside of Marbella, is a frequent haunt of stars including TOWIE’s Lauren Goodger, Abi Clarke and Lauren Pope.

One person has died and at least ten have been injured after a fire broke out at the Sisu Marbella hotel, on Spain’s Costa del Sol, around 6.15amy, with guests climbing down the outside of the building to escape (pictured)

Witnesses reported hearing a loud explosion before flames ripped through the hotel which had to be evacuated, along with a neighbouring building

The person who died is said to be a man whose body was found in his room.

Those injured either suffered from smoke inhalation or were hit by exploding objects due to the heat. There are also reports of fire crew being hurt.

A police spokesman could not confirm the nationality of the holidaymaker, but said he died ‘while trying to escape the flames’.

Dramatic video coverage shows the intensity of the fire as horrified onlookers are heard saying: ‘My God, people are throwing themselves down the balconies of the hotel.’

All guests staying at the low-rise hotel Sisu Marbella have been evacuated after the alert was raised early this morning.

Residents were also ordered to leave an adjacent building on Río Volga street in the Nueva Andalucía area. About 100 people were evacuated.

The hotel is very popular with British tourists but it is not known if any were staying at the .

The fire broke out at about 6.15am today. At the moment, the cause is not known but a full investigation is already underway.

The mayor of Marbella, Ángeles Muñoz, thanked ‘the great work and quick action’ of the Marbella fire brigades and local police to control and quell the fire.

The exact cause of the fire is not known, but bosses say an investigation has been launched

Firefighters battle flames at the Sisu Marbella hotel in the early hours of Friday morning

‘Their professionalism has prevented the spread to neighbouring developments,’ she tweeted an hour ago.

Marbella’s security councillor, José Eduardo Diíaz said it was ‘a miracle’ that people had escaped.

‘The exterior latticework of the hotel, made of wood, has allowed customers to go down the façade by their own means,’ he said.

At one stage, thick black smoke and flames could be seen pumping from the hotel, which is in the upmarket Puerto Banús district, as onlookers watched from the street and nearby balconies.

Those injured have been taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation.

A spokesman for the Andalusian government said the emergency service remain on the scene.

A statement confirmed: ‘Around 6.15am, the emergency line received the first call that warned of a fire in a hotel located on Río Volga street, in the Nueva Andalucía area.

‘The Marbella Firefighters, the National Police Corps, the Local Police and the Public Health Emergencies Company (EPES) have travelled to the scene of the events, since the emergency operations indicated that there were several people who had been affected by the fire.’

‘Police sources have confirmed to 112 that the hotel has been evicted as well as the building next door. The emergency operations, which Civil Protection has joined, continue to work in coordination in the area.’