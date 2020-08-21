NRL news 2020: Panthers, Bulldogs, Charlie Staines

League legend Andrew Johns has urged the Bulldogs to sign boom Panthers rookie Charlie Staines as their next long term fullback – a move that would force the highly paid Dallin Watene-Zelezniak to the wing.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported that the table-topping Panthers had granted 19-year-old Staines permission to talk to rival clubs, with his NRL path currently blocked by first choice fullback Dylan Edwards.

The Bulldogs and Tigers are believed to be circling Staines, who also has a contract offer from the Panthers through to 2023.

Watene-Zelezniak is currently out of favour at Belmore, while the versatile Will Hopoate will wear the Bulldogs’ No.1 jersey against the Warriors on Sunday.

Joey backs Staggs comments

But, speaking on Wide World of Sports’ Immortal Behaviour, Johns said Staines to the Dogs was an obvious fit.

“Look, he’s a first grader, a long-term NRL player for sure,” Johns said.

“Speaking to Brad Fittler, he came through the junior pathways for the NSW team – and he’s a fullback.

“I can imagine him going to the Dogs, he’d be a great pickup.

“Maybe start at fullback.

“You see a lot of those fullbacks start on the wing but then gradually get back there.

“Going on what Freddie said, he’s an out and out fullback…

“Four tries on debut (while playing on the wing) and his lunatic mates in the crowd, that was great theatre.”

Johns added that he viewed New Zealand international Watene-Zelezniak as a winger while the Panthers had some “big decisions” as they try to keep the cream of their “extraordinary talent.”

Panthers coach Ivan Cleary. (Getty)

Panthers coach Ivan Cleary this week gave his best sales pitch to Staines, while he was not happy “at all” for the youngster to test the market.

“We’ve put forward what we believe is a very good offer and we feel like we can offer Charlie the opportunity to fulfil his potential at the right timing and to grow at his own pace,” Cleary said.

“I think that’s the best opportunity, is at this club with a lot of his friends and teammates that he’s become accustomed to over the last couple of years.

“Obviously he’s only had a couple of goes at first grade and he’s done a pretty good job, but his body is still getting used to the whole thing.

“We don’t want him to test the market at the moment but the reality of life is that’s the way the system works.

“The only reason we’d be glad he’s testing the market is to try and expedite that process and be able to sign him and keep him here and know he’ll be a part of our future.

“Charlie has always played fullback and he probably sees his future in that position, I don’t see any reason why he shouldn’t…

“The thing with Charlie is, we’re very keen on making sure that our young players develop at their own pace without too much pressure.

“I think we’ve shown in the past how that can work and I think it’ll work for him as well.”

Growing speculation that Cameron Smith might leave Melbourne: Immortal Behaviour