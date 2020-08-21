Nora Fatehi turns heads as she steps out in a pretty yellow dress

Nora Fatehi has made a special place for herself in Bollywood in a short span of time. She has wowed everyone with her scintillating moves and gorgeous looks. The actress has worked with Salman Khan, John Abraham, Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao and others over a couple of years and that’s a big achievement in itself. Her dancing skills are deemed as the best in Bollywood currently and therefore big producers want to take her in their film, even if it’s just for a hit song.

Today, we snapped the stunner as she stepped out for a meeting in Mumbai. Glowing in a light yellow dress, Nora turned heads as she made her way into the building. She happily posed for the paparazzi before stepping in but her dress surely grabbed all the attention. Check out the pictures below…