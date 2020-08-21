No sweat: How a tiny startup landed a dream deal in the middle of a pandemic

Article content continued

Metrolinx liked what they heard, requested some sample masks and, ultimately, contracted Ramdev to provide 10,000 masks, an order he delivered last week, right around the time he pinched himself.

“It is crazy,” he said. “We are a tiny, tiny immigrant startup, and Metrolinx gave us a massive opportunity. We were hoping just to get the word out on the masks. Now we have a major client.”

Metrolinx staffers were in pandemic planning mode as far back as January. By March, many were in masks, a variety that, it was agreed, were “uncomfortable,” according to spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins.

Metrolinx shifted to disposable masks, but as the horizon for mask-wearing protocols kept stretching further and further out, churning through disposable masks seemed wasteful, not to mention costly.

Then Ramdev appeared.

“He didn’t have a track record of making masks, but we liked his story and we liked his pitch,” Aikins said. “And the masks themselves, they are as soft as a baby’s diaper, and not a soiled one.”

On a recent afternoon, Ramdev could be found at his company headquarters, more commonly known as his apartment, in Waterloo. He was fixing the printer, shortly after negotiating a reduction in shipping costs with a delivery company, and being in discussions with the factory near Shanghai that manufactures the masks about expanding the range of available colours.

“I am the boss, and the janitor,” he said, laughing.

Sweat Free Apparel

Individual masks cost $19.99 on Sweat Free Apparel’s website, and, for now, they only come in green and grey. Metrolinx bought its 10,000 at a steep discount, Ramdev said, since putting his company’s name on the map seemed more valuable than putting some nickels in his pocket.