News media ask Apple CEO for same app store deal as Amazon

Digital Content Next represents several news outlets that rely on subscriptions for much of their revenue, including The New York Times, News Corp., which owns the Wall Street Journal, and the Washington Post. The group also represents Bloomberg LP, owner of Bloomberg News.

Earlier this year, Apple said a select group of streaming-video services could use their own payment method, versus Apple’s billing service, therefore avoiding giving Apple a cut of their sales.

More developers have begun to complain about Apple’s App Store fees and rules, saying they are unfair and favour Apple’s own services.

As part of an antitrust inquiry into the company, Justice Department lawyers are scrutinizing the Apple rules that require many app makers to use the company’s payment system.

“We treat every developer the same,” Cook said during the July congressional antitrust hearing that revealed the special deal with Amazon.

