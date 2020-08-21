New South Wales records nine new cases

New South Wales has recorded nine new coronavirus cases in the past hours.

There were 30,810 tests carried out in the same period.

Dr Jeremy McAnulty said four are close contacts of previously reported cases, whose source is still being determined.

Two cases remain under investigation.

Two are household contacts of a person who tested positive as a result of the Bankstown funeral cluster.

Dr McAnulty also announced that a previous case has visited Westfiled in Mount Druitt on

Anyone who visited the shopping centre on those dates has been asked to monitor their symptoms and if symptoms do arise, to get tested and self-isolate immediately.

Figures in the state have been low this week with just two new cases reported yesterday.