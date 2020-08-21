NCAA approves additional year of eligibility for all fall sport athletes

Student-athletes will have difficult decisions to make regarding whether or not they want to play this fall or spring, but they will not have to take their eligibility into consideration.

The NCAA on Friday approved a blanket waiver stating that all fall sport athletes will keep an additional year of eligibility regardless of whether they play this upcoming season. Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic shared some details of the ruling, noting that the eligibility waiver does not necessarily guarantee students will receive the same financial aid they have now for an additional year.