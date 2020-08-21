NBA Mock Draft 2020, post-lottery edition: Who will Timberwolves, Warriors take with top picks?

Welcome to the 2020 NBA Draft. The Minnesota Timberwolves are on the clock.

The Wolves won Thursday night’s draft lottery drawing, but unlike last year, there is no obvious pick at No. 1. The Class of 2020 is light on star power, though teams may find important rotational pieces sprinkled throughout their draft boards.

There is also a high degree of uncertainty surrounding the event because it is unclear how much the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic will impact the salary cap. It’s difficult for front offices to build out a roster without having the final cap number, and that could lead to the draft and free agency being pushed back several weeks from their original mid-October dates, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

With all of these factors involved, projecting the lottery picks can seem like a fool’s errand. Let’s take a shot!

NBA DRAFT BIG BOARD: Ranking the top 60 prospects in 2020

(Getty Images)

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/c7/b1/anthony-edwards-georgia-012219-getty-ftr_s9uh9uvlz79t1wsb8850qyj0s.jpg?t=-793720089,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



NBA Mock Draft 2020, post-lottery edition

1. Timberwolves — Anthony Edwards, Wing, Georgia

Edwards didn’t amaze scouts like a typical No. 1 pick while playing for the Bulldogs, but he may have the most potential of any player in this draft. He is an explosive offensive force who can get downhill in a hurry.

His effort at Georgia was inconsistent — and that might be putting it kindly — and he only shot 40.2 percent from the field and 29.4 percent from 3-point range. There are definitely concerns here, but Edwards could eventually become an All-Star. Plus, he’d fit nicely next to D’Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns.

2. Warriors — James Wiseman, Big, Memphis

Wiseman running up and down the floor with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green? Now that’s a tantalizing thought for Golden State fans, especially considering center has been one of the few holes in the lineup over the past few years.

It should be noted that this selection could move prior to the draft. Expect the Warriors’ pick to be put through the rumor mill as much as any asset in the league.

3. Hornets — LaMelo Ball, Point, Illawarra

At 6-7 and with incredible playmaking skills, Ball is understandably the top prospect on a lot of big boards. He can easily break down defenders off the dribble, and though he takes some questionable pull-up jumpers, he also often draws help and finds an open teammate.

Yes, Ball needs a lot of work on the other end, and the Hornets already have Devonte’ Graham and Terry Rozier in the backcourt. Still, Charlotte got lucky with this pick given its lottery odds. It’s worth taking a big swing with Ball if he’s available.

4. Bulls — Obi Toppin, Forward, Dayton

The best player in college basketball averaged 20.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game last season while shooting 63.3 percent from the field and 39.0 percent from 3-point range. His shooting ability would allow him to play with Lauri Markkanen or Wendell Carter Jr.

Toppin is not a particularly strong defender, but the Bulls finished with the second-worst offense in the NBA in 2019-20. It wouldn’t hurt to add the 22-year-old’s scoring punch.

MORE: What lottery results mean for Bulls

5. Cavaliers — Deni Avdija, Forward, Maccabi Tel Aviv

Avdija is an oversized creator who’s comfortable working out of the pick-and-roll and in transition. The biggest issue with him is whether he can develop a consistent enough outside shot to stretch the defense.

Collin Sexton and Darius Garland can get tunnel vision on offense, so having Avdija take possessions as the lead initiator makes a lot of sense.

6. Hawks — Killian Hayes, Point, Ulm

Adding Hayes to the mix would present Atlanta with a big playmaker next to Trae Young. At 6-5 and over 200 pounds, he can also handle opposing point or shooting guards, which would be huge given Young’s limitations.

Hayes only shot 29.4 percent from deep in all competitions last season, but his form suggests he could improve in that area.

7. Pistons — Tyrese Haliburton, Wing, Iowa State

Haliburton can operate as the lead ballhandler or as a spot-up shooter. He averaged 15.2 points and 6.5 assists last season, and he hit 42.6 percent on a high 3-point volume combined as a freshman and sophomore at Iowa State.

Detroit could really use a talent boost in its backcourt. This is a good fit.

(Getty Images)

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/c/be/tyrese-haliburton-070219-getty-ftr_txkf93vo9nfl1jzyrk52j2ez1.jpg?t=548082928,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



8. Knicks — Isaac Okoro, Wing, Auburn

Arguably the best perimeter defender in this draft class, Okoro can be the wing stopper New York doesn’t currently possess. He flashed the ability to switch from point guard all the way down to power forward while at Auburn.

Will he ever be enough of a deep threat to make opposing defenses respect him? He has to work on that outside shot in order to become a complete player.

9. Wizards — Onyeka Okongwu, Big, USC

Okongwu is a terrific lob catcher, shot blocker and rebounder. Sporting News’ Mike DeCourcy noted he has received some Bam Adebayo comparisons, and it wouldn’t be a shock to see him thrive as a small-ball center.

Alongside John Wall, Bradley Beal and Davis Bertans, Okongwu would have a natural role and be a welcome addition to one of the league’s worst defenses.

10. Suns — Devin Vassell, Wing, Florida State

Vassell could be the best 3-and-D prospect in the class. He shot 41.5 percent on 3.5 3-point attempts per game last season and was a huge reason Florida State had one of the toughest defensive units in the country.

With Mikal Bridges emerging as an elite wing defender, the Suns would be wise to select Vassell and make life miserable for the Western Conference’s top scorers.

11. Spurs — Patrick Williams, Wing, Florida State

Let’s go with back-to-back FSU guys. Williams only played 22.5 minutes per game in 2019-20, but his athleticism and strength will be very enticing for teams in this range.

There is no ignoring that he’s fairly raw and will need to develop his offensive skill set. With that said, it’s worth it for the Spurs to take a shot on a high-upside player.

12. Kings — Saddiq Bey, Forward, Villanova

How about a perfect complementary piece to help De’Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield and Marvin Bagley III?

Bey is a stellar shooter who hit on 45.1 percent of his 3-point attempts last season for the Wildcats. He knows his role and does what he can to help his team win. That sounds like the type of prospect the Kings should covet.

13. Pelicans — Aaron Nesmith, Wing, Vanderbilt

Nesmith provides instant offense in a variety of ways: catch-and-shoot, sprinting off screens, step-back jumpers. His season ended early because of a right foot injury, so it’s possible he is slightly underrated at this spot.

14. Celtics (via Grizzlies) — Cole Anthony, Point, North Carolina

Anthony was widely considered a potential top-five pick heading into his freshman at UNC, but a disastrous campaign caused his draft stock to tumble.

The 20-year-old shouldn’t slide that far, though. He is still a talented offensive player who can break down defenders and get buckets off the dribble. He would offer the Celtics a microwave scorer off the bench behind Kemba Walker.