NBA Draft Lottery results: Projecting the top 10 picks

Now that the 2019-20 NBA season is back in action, eight of the teams that didn’t play in Orlando are focusing more on the upcoming draft this October.

It’s been a long time since the annual event, originally slated for June, was postponed due to the season itself being suspended back on March 11.

With less than two months until the annual event, the 2020 NBA Draft Lottery was held on Thursday. Shockingly, the Minnesota Timberwolves landed the top pick. Meanwhile, the balls did not bounce in the favor of the long-downtrodden New York Knicks. This could lead to new Knicks president Leon Rose looking to pull off a blockbuster trade.

With that in mind, here’s a look at our predictions for the top-10 picks of the 2020 NBA Draft following the lottery.