Nanox Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering

NEVE ILAN, Israel — NANO-X IMAGING LTD (“Nanox” or the “Company”), an innovative medical imaging technology company, announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 9,178,744 ordinary shares at a price to the public of US$18 per share. The gross proceeds of the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Nanox, are expected to be US$165.2 million. In addition, Nanox has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,376,812 ordinary shares at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares are being offered by Nanox.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “NNOX” on August 21, 2020. The offering is expected to close on August 25, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Berenberg and CIBC Capital Markets are acting as joint book-runners. National Securities Corporation is acting as co-manager for the offering.

A registration statement, including a prospectus, on Form F-1 relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained by contacting: Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 499 Park Ave., 6th Floor, New York, New York 10022, or by email at [email protected], Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Attention: Syndicate Prospectus Department, 85 Broad Street, 26th Floor, New York, New York 10004, by telephone at (212) 667-8055, or by email at [email protected], Berenberg Capital Markets, LLC, Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 1251 Avenue of the Americas, 53rd Floor, New York, NY 10020, telephone: (646) 949-9000, or CIBC Capital Markets, 425 Lexington Avenue, 5th floor, New York, NY, by telephone at (800) 282-0822, or by email at [email protected]

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

