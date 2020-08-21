‘Mulan’ to Be Available as $30 In-App Purchase in Disney+ App on Apple Platforms

Disney’s upcoming movie “Mulan” will be available for purchase in the Disney+ app on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV, as noted by an FAQ on Disney’s website highlighted by Deadline.

On September 4, Disney+ subscribers can purchase “Mulan” for $29.99 in the Disney+ app on platforms owned by Apple, Google, and Roku. “Mulan” is what Disney is calling a “Premier Access” movie, which is not included in the standard $6.99 per month Disney+ purchase price.

According to Disney, paying the $29.99 fee will allow Disney+ subscribers to access “Mulan” before it comes available through the standard Disney+ subscription service. Disney has not yet said when “Mulan” will be available without the $30 purchase.

Disney previously said that “Mulan” would be an additional purchase, but had not made it clear if Disney+ subscribers could purchase it from all platforms that offer the Disney+ app. After paying the $30 for “Mulan,” Disney+ subscribers can continue to watch it as many times as they want, but a Disney+ subscription must be maintained to access the movie.

Starting September 4, with Premier Access, you can watch Mulan before it’s available to all Disney+ subscribers. Disney+ will offer Premier Access to Mulan for $29.99 on disneyplus.com and select platforms, including Apple, Google, and Roku. Once you have Premier Access to Mulan, you can watch as many times as you want on any platform where Disney+ is available. Your access to Mulan will continue as long as you are an active Disney+ subscriber.

Apple will likely receive a standard cut of the purchase price of the movie when it is purchased through the Disney+ app on Apple’s devices as it will be available as an additional in-app purchase option.

“Mulan” has been moved to a digital release because many theaters across the United States remain closed at this time. Disney pushed back the release date for the “Mulan” several times, but ultimately decided to experiment with a $30 purchase price for the film rather than further delaying it.