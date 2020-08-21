MLB postpones Mets-Yankees weekend series after two test positive for COVID-19

The news comes after one Mets player and another staff member tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday.

The two who tested positive for COVID-19 as well as those who came into close contact with those people remain in Miami while the rest of the team returned to New York.

If more members of the Mets test positive for the virus, they’ll be the latest team in baseball to suffer an outbreak. The Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals have experienced outbreaks of 12-plus people, but both teams have since returned to action.

With the Mets’ weekend series against the Yankees is postponed, there’s always the possibility that some of their games next week get moved as well.