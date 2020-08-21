Miley Cyrus Penned Breakup Anthem ‘Slide Away’ Prior to Liam Hemsworth Split

WENN/FayesVision

Speaking of the heartbreaking song, which she released back in 2019, the ‘Wrecking Ball’ hitmaker says in a new interview, ‘I just keep speaking these things into existence.’

Miley Cyrus has unraveled the story behind “Slide Away”. Around one year after releasing the heartbreaking single, the “Wrecking Ball” hitmaker confessed that she came up with it while she and then-husband Liam Hemsworth were still together.

The 27-year-old singer opened up, in an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, that she penned the break-up anthem long before her marriage to the 30-year-old actor ended. “I wrote Slide Away before my breakup. I wrote ‘Slide Away’ in February of the year before. And I just keep speaking these things into existence,” she spilled.

“So, you know what? That’s why I’ve also, I’ve decided to use my language to love myself, and to really create what I want to be my reality. Because otherwise, I keep doing the opposite. I burnt my house down with my words,” she further added, referring to the time when the former couple lost their Malibu house to the devastating California wildfires in 2018.

“I was talking yesterday about where you apply your attention to determine how you feel. And I think that’s what I mean by definitely joking about me burning my house down with my words,” the Disney alum went on explaining. “But I do believe in where we put our attention determines our faith. And so again with this idea of having nothing to prove and wearing the insides out. I just feel this sense of freedom, and I think that’s a word I’ve probably used pretty consistently.”

Miley made “Slide Away” available for listening just days after she went public about her split from “The Hunger Games” star. In it, she sang about moving on and letting go of someone with lyrics that read, “Once upon a time, it was made for us/ Woke up one day, it had turned to dust/ Baby, we were found, but now we’re lost/ So it’s time to let it go.”

Miley and Liam worked together on “The Last Song” before they began dating and had an on-and-off relationship for a decade. They surprised many when they got married at their home in Nashville, Tennessee in December 2018. Less than a year later, they announced their separation. A little over a week later, Liam filed for divorce.