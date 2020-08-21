Mike Milbury criticized after saying women couldn’t ‘disrupt’ NHL players in bubble

Hockey analyst Mike Milbury is once again facing criticism for comments he made on air during “NHL on NBC.”

Milbury faced negative feedback for his take on Tuukka Rask earlier this month. Now, he’s under fire for comments he made about NHL bubble life. Speaking during the Islanders’ 4-0 win over the Capitals on Thursday night, Milbury said there weren’t women in the bubble to “distract” the players. His comments came after co-host John Forslund was talking about the enviornment of the bubble.

“If you think about it, it’s a terrific enviornment with regard to — if you enjoy playing and enjoy being with your teammates for long periods of time, it’s a perfect place,” Forslund said.

Milbury responded, “Not even any woman here to disrupt your concentration.”

Many felt the comment Milbury made was sexist, and let their opinions known on social media.

I’m so sick of Milbury having a platform when they are so many other talented people who would actually help this sport & maybe not view women as “a distraction” https://t.co/8vaXu1S8yN — Jillian Fisher (@FisherJillian) August 21, 2020

I’m not usually one to call for someone’s head, but NBC needs to to get rid of Mike Milbury. Saying something like “and there weren’t even women there to distract them” is insane. It’s 2020 and hockey fans are diversifying. They/we deserve better. — Alex Chauvancy (@a_chauvancy23) August 21, 2020

I spent the last two seasons as the only woman traveling with an NHL team and was treated with nothing but respect and I can assure you no one was “distracted” …Hockey is evolving. It’s time the voices of hockey evolve with it. I’m sick of listening to this. https://t.co/Ks47OTyjsd — Sara Civ (@SaraCivian) August 21, 2020

Neither NBC Sports nor Milbury has released a statement regarding the analyst’s comments.