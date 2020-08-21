Melbourne ‘influencer’ fined for lockdown shopping; Victoria’s quarantine blunders laid bare; Victorian healthcare workers to test controversial drug; Chinese miners stopped from entering Papua New Guinea

Even for a state prone to natural disasters, California’s had a catastrophic week.

At least four people have died as a result of wildfires fuelled by a heat wave and a blitz of lightning strikes in the state’s northern areas. The clusters of fires merged into orange infernos that are creeping up on residential areas, turning neighbourhoods into ash and smouldering ruins.

And as tens of thousands of people evacuate to shelters, they’re weighing the risk of coronavirus infections after California became first state to surpass 600,000 cases last week.

Flames from the LNU Lightning Complex fires jump Interstate 80 in Vacaville, California. California Wildfires (AP)

“Not only are we dealing with covid but with also the heat and now the fires,” said Cheryl Jarvis, who evacuated to a community centre in Vacaville but refuses to go inside for fear of coronavirus infections. She has been sleeping in her Toyota Prius, and has no idea whether her house is still standing.

Vacaville, a city of 100,000 people between Sacramento and San Francisco, is one of the hardest-hit. Fire has burned homes in and outside the city, though most evacuation orders there have been lifted.

Statewide, there have been more than 360 recent fires — most of them sparked by lightning. Several of those fires spread due to high temperatures, inaccessible terrain and limited resources.