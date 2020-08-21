Megan Thee Stallion’s BFF Kelsey Nicole Denies Being Paid Hush Money by Tory Lanez Amid Her Silence

Instagram

Meanwhile, Halle Berry and Michael B. Jordan join the list of celebrities who show their support for the ‘Savage’ hitmaker, urging others to ‘Protect Black Women.’

Megan Thee Stallion‘s BFF Kelsey Nicole is once again dragged online after the raptress identified her shooter. During an Instagram Live on Thursday, August 20, the 25-year-old star confirmed Tory Lanez did shoot her and mentioned that there were four people in the car, including her, Tory, her “homegirl” and Tory’s security.

Public quickly assumed that the friend she mentioned was her bestie Kelsey, but they questioned her silence amid the drama. “Why u ain’t saying s**t!” one person wrote in the comment section of Kelsey’s post. Another speculated that she’s paid by Tory to keep her lips sealed, “I think Tory might’ve paid hush money and now she’s under an NDA.”

These comments have eventually forced Kelsey to speak up to defend herself. Denying the speculation, she wrote, “Na I ain’t got paid s**t.” Hitting back at the naysayers, she sarcastically added, “I should though huh the way folks making s**t up.”

During her Thursday live session, Megan came clean about her shooter as she accused Tory of telling lies to media about the incident. “Yes, this n***a Tory shot me. You shot me and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and s**t. Stop lying,” she said.

While she was already injured, Megan claimed she tried to protect Tory from aggressive police at the time. “All this s**t going on with the police, the police is shooting motherf**kers for anything,” she added, admitting that she initially lied to police about not getting shot in both feet, “Why the f**k would I tell the laws there’s a gun in this car and this n***a shot me?… I didn’t tell the police immediately right then ’cause I didn’t want to die.”

Following Megan’s confession, many people, including fellow celebrities, have shown their support for her. Among them was Halle Berry who tweeted, “Peace. Protection. Respect. For ALL Black women. ALWAYS. @theestallion, we stand with you. F**k this sh**. #ProtectBlackWomen.”

Michael B. Jordan posted on his own account, “Meg I admire your courage and applaud you for speaking up.” Also calling for protection for black women, he added, “We must Support Black Women, Protect Black Women, and Believe Black Women.”