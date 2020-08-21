Megan Thee Stallion to Perform for First Time Since Shooting Incident With Tory Lanez

Instagram

Hot Girl Meg is scheduled to perform at an upcoming virtual concert, a month after undergoing surgery after she was injured in a party with Tory Lanez.

–

Megan Thee Stallion is planning her first-ever virtual concert a month after undergoing surgery on her feet following a shooting drama.

The “Savage” hitmaker will perform without an audience at the Live Nation gig on 29 August (20).

The show marks Megan’s first performance since she underwent surgery following a shooting incident at a party in the Hollywood Hills.

The rapper was shot in both feet and recently confirmed reports Tory Lanez was the person who pulled the trigger.

“Yes, this n***a Tory shot me,” she said on Instagram Live on Thursday.

Megan left the party with Tory, who was later arrested and charged with possession of a concealed weapon.

The virtual gig will also be her first since the record-breaking success of “WAP”, her new collaboration with Cardi B, which shot to the top of the U.S. singles chart with the biggest digital opening week ever following its release earlier this month (Aug20).

Tickets for Megan’s virtual show, priced $15 (£11.40) and more information can be picked up here.