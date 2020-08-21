Megan Thee Stallion Says She Was Shot By Tory Lanez

That month, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed in a press release that Hollywood Division Officers responded to a “shots fired investigation” in the early morning of July 12. The LAPD also shared that “one person was transported to the hospital and received medical treatment for a foot injury.”

According to the police, Tory, otherwise known as Daystar Peterson, was arrested on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle. He later posted $35,000 and was released from custody. He is scheduled to appear in court this October.

Per NBC, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office said earlier this week that they are currently reviewing the shots fired in the case involving Tory. The news organization reported prosecutors asked the LAPD to further investigate before a filing decision is made.

In addition, NBC reported the case was presented as a felony assault with a semi-automatic firearm as well as personal use of a firearm. It also stated that the LAPD said Megan was not initially listed as a victim. However, Megan shared a graphic photo of a foot injury on Instagram just a few days ago.

Artists have been showing their support for Megan, as well. For instance, JoJo, who collaborated with Tory on her song “Comeback,” addressed speculation that he’s not going to appear on the deluxe version of the album.

“Def took him TF off,” she tweeted, later writing, “LOVE RESPECT AND PEACE AND PROTECTION TO @THEESTALLION.”