Medalla Testnet Problems ‘Will Not Delay ETH 2.0’ Says Prysmatic Labs By Cointelegraph

Medalla Testnet Problems ‘Will Not Delay ETH 2.0’ Says Prysmatic Labs
Rumors of the death of the Medalla testnet have been greatly exaggerated says Prysmatic Labs’ editor Raul Jordan, who adds that despite the mishap, the launch timetable for ETH 2.0 remains on track.
Medalla — the final multi client testnet before ETH 2.0’s phase 0 launch — came to a shuddering halt on August 14 when a bug took most of the testnet’s validators offline.
