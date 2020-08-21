Mavericks star Luka Doncic limps off court with leg injury

Luka Doncic limped off the court late in the third quarter of Game 3 between the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Clippers in the first round of the NBA playoffs on Friday night.
Kawhi Leonard was driving toward the basket and his leg bumped into Doncic’s on the way to the basket. The collision appeared to hyperextend Doncic’s left knee and also caused him to roll his left ankle.
Doncic went down and then headed off the court. He was unable to put weight on his left leg and was seen hopping through a tunnel into the locker room.
Doncic had 13 points, 9 rebounds and 9 assists before the injury. He was 4-of-14 from the floor in 26 minutes.