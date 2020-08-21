Mavericks guard Trey Burke’s rebirth comes as no surprise for those who know him

Despite the perceived struggles, Burke’s family and friends never wavered. When it comes to basketball, the sport is Burke’s sanctuary so there are no surprises about his re-rebirth.

To understand Burke’s drive is to know where his love from basketball resonates. Trey’s grandfather Alfonzo Burke Sr. was a star at Columbus East High School, his father Benji was All-City at Columbus Eastmoor High School and went on to play college basketball, and his sister Amani is an All-MAC performer at Ohio University.

Burke, a native from the East side of Columbus, honed his skills against his older cousins so when it was time to play against the kids his age he dominated despite being small in stature. “Trey has always had that dog mentality,” reflected Devon Moore, Trey’s high school teammate. “No matter if he was one of the youngest or smaller guys on the floor, he was tough to stop. You can see he was destined to be great from the start.”

So, when you see Burke not backing down from guys like Paul George, Patrick Beverley or Kawhi Leonard, he is just doing what he has been doing his whole life.

After bouncing around the league, it seems as if Trey has found a home in Dallas. The Mavericks are a team that has a high-octane offense, averaging 118.5 points per game in the postseason, slightly above their regular-season average of 117. Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis are one of the best duos in the league, but role players like Burke make them one of the most dangerous teams in the bubble. Burke’s unique skill set meshes well with the Mavs style of play. By Burke not being a traditional point guard, it allows Luka to be the primary ball-handler that the team needs him to be.

“Trey’s ability to play off the ball makes him a perfect match with Luka,” observed Phillips. “His electric play gives Dallas what they have been missing.”

At Michigan, Burke was arguably one of the best players in the decade. He flirted with leaving early as a freshman, but he solidified his legend in Ann Arbor when he was named the Naismith Player of the Year. When given the opportunity and leeway to perform, Burke delivers. It may not be in the manner that was expected from him being a lottery pick, but nonetheless, he rises to the challenge. Rick Carlisle, who has a great history with guards, knows how important it is to have someone like Burke on his team. “Trey has been terrific,” Carlisle said to Mavs.com. “He is enthusiastic, he has improved defensively, and you know he can score the ball down the stretch.”

Trey’s play may be shocking to some, but for those from Columbus and close to him, it is the same TB that has been tearing up the courts back home since he was knee-high. Former NBAer and former high school teammate Jared Sullinger might have put it best with a quote from rap legend Juvenile. “If you are surprised by Trey’s play, don’t be. He has been doing this since the ’99 and 2000s.”