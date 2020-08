Massachusetts voters urged to drop off their mail-in ballots. Here’s how.

If you haven’t already sent back your vote-by-mail ballot for the Massachusetts state primary, Secretary of State Bill Galvin says you may want to consider dropping it off in person.

With just 10 days to go until the Sept. 1 election, Galvin sent out a press release Friday encouraging Bay Sate voters to hand-deliver their ballots — rather than mail it — to their local election office, voting site, or an increasing number of drop boxes in more than half of the state’s cities and towns.

“If you are able to do so, the best way to ensure that your ballot is counted is to deliver it in person,” Galvin said in a statement.

The advice comes amid warnings from the U.S. Postal Service that voters in Massachusetts, among many other states, could see their mail-in ballots go uncounted due to mail delivery delays, as well as the state’s own deadline. Unlike in the November general election, mail-in ballots for the Massachusetts primary must be received by local election offices by 8 p.m. on Sept. 1 in order to be counted (for the general election, ballots must be postmarked by Election Day, Nov. 3, and reach local election offices by Nov. 6).

Those circumstances are raising concerns after many Massachusetts residents reported it took several weeks to receive the mail-in ballot they requested. And while Galvin has encouraged voters to request their ballots several weeks in advance, the state deadline for a vote-by-mail application is next Wednesday, Aug. 26.

Galvin correctly noted Friday that Massachusetts voters have “more options for returning their ballots than ever before” due to the emergency reform law passed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Still, some Massachusetts Democrats say it isn’t enough.

Sen. Ed Markey called on election officials Friday to deploy “hundreds” of drop boxes throughout the state and Becky Grossman, a Newton city councilor and 4th District congressional primary candidate, filed a lawsuit this week in an effort to force Galvin to count mail-in ballot postmarked by Sept. 1. Due to the highly contagious nature of the coronavirus, Grossman said Friday that “best way to protect the health of our communities and the right to vote is to count every ballot postmarked by September 1st instead of asking people to drop off their ballots.”

The dispute comes on the eve of the first day of early voting in Massachusetts state primary history, which runs from Aug. 22 through Aug. 28. Galvin noted Friday that voters can also drop off mail-in ballots at their respective early voting sites during voting hours.

His office said Thursday that municipal officials have also set up 193 drop boxes — and counting —across the state, where voters can securely deliver their ballots.

Voters can also deliver ballots directly to their local election office.

Galvin has published an updating list of election office and drop box locations for every one of the state’s 351 cities and towns. While the list will continue to be updated on Galvin’s website as more communities obtain drop boxes and notify his office, the most recent version as of Friday afternoon can also be viewed below:

ABINGTON

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

500 Gliniewicz Way

Abington, MA 02351

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (781) 982-2138

OFFICE ADDRESS: 500 Gliniewicz Way, Abington

ACTON

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

472 Main Street

Acton, MA 01720

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (978) 929-6340

OFFICE ADDRESS: 472 Main Street, Acton

ACUSHNET

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

130 Main Street

Acushnet, MA 02743

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 998-0216

OFFICE ADDRESS: 130 Main Street, Acushnet

ADAMS

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

8 Park Street

Adams, MA 01220

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (413) 743-8316

OFFICE ADDRESS: 8 Park Street, Adams

AGAWAM

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

36 Main Street

Agawam, MA 01001

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (413) 786-9927

OFFICE ADDRESS: 36 Main Street, Agawam

ALFORD

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

5 Alford Center Road

Alford, MA 01230

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (413) 528-4581

OFFICE ADDRESS: 5 Alford Center Road, Alford

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 5 Alford Center Road

AMESBURY

MAILING ADDRESS:

City Clerk

62 Friend Street

Amesbury, MA 01913

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (978) 388-8150

OFFICE ADDRESS: 62 Friend Street, Amesbury

AMHERST

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

4 Boltwood Avenue

Amherst, MA 01002

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (413) 259-2499

OFFICE ADDRESS: 4 Boltwood Avenue, Amherst

ANDOVER

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

36 Bartlet Street

Andover, MA 01810

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (978) 623-8295

OFFICE ADDRESS: 36 Bartlet Street, Andover

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 36 Bartlet Street

AQUINNAH

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

955 State Road

Aquinnah, MA 02535

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 645-7884

OFFICE ADDRESS: 955 State Road, Aquinnah

ARLINGTON

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

730 Massachusetts Avenue

Arlington, MA 02476

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (781) 316-3079

OFFICE ADDRESS: 730 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 730 Massachusetts Avenue (Front of Town Hall)

175 Massachusetts Avenue (Near Fox Branch Library)

85 Park Avenue (Outside ACMI Studios)

ASHBURNHAM

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

32 Main Street

Ashburnham, MA 01430

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (978) 827-4105

OFFICE ADDRESS: 32 Main Street, Ashburnham

ASHBY

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

895 Main Street

Ashby, MA 01431

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (978) 386-2490

OFFICE ADDRESS: 895 Main Street, Ashby

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 895 Main Street (Next to Town Hall)

ASHFIELD

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

412 Main Street

P.O. Box 560

Ashfield, MA 01330

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (413) 628-0228

OFFICE ADDRESS: 412 Main Street, Ashfield

ASHLAND

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

101 Main Street

Ashland, MA 01721

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 881-0145

OFFICE ADDRESS: 101 Main Street, Ashland

ATHOL

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

584 Main Street

Athol, MA 01331

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (978) 249-2491

OFFICE ADDRESS: 584 Main Street, Athol

ATTLEBORO

MAILING ADDRESS:

Elections Commission

77 Park Street

Attleboro, MA 02703

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (774) 203-1805

OFFICE ADDRESS: 77 Park Street, Attleboro

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 77 Park Street (By Pine Street entrance to City Hall)

AUBURN

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

104 Central Street

Auburn, MA 01501

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 832-4192

OFFICE ADDRESS: 104 Central Street, Auburn

AVON

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

65 East Main Street

Avon, MA 02322

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 559-0209

OFFICE ADDRESS: 65 East Main Street, Avon

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 65 East Main Street

AYER

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

1 Main Street

Ayer, MA 01432

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (978) 772-3017

OFFICE ADDRESS: 1 Main Street, Ayer

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 1 Main Street (Facing Main Street)

1 Main Street (Facing Columbia Street)

BARNSTABLE

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

367 Main Street

Hyannis, MA 02601

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 790-6326

OFFICE ADDRESS: 367 Main Street, Hyannis

BARRE

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

P.O. Box 418

Barre, MA 01005-0418

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (978) 355-5025

OFFICE ADDRESS: 40 West Street, Barre

BECKET

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

557 Main Street

Becket, MA 01223

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (413) 623-6036

OFFICE ADDRESS: 557 Main Street, Becket

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 557 Main Street (Town Hall front porch)

BEDFORD

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

10 Mudge Way

Bedford, MA 01730

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (781) 275-5757

OFFICE ADDRESS: 10 Mudge Way, Bedford

BELCHERTOWN

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

2 Jabish Street, Room 201

P.O. Box 629

Belchertown, MA 01007

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (413) 323-0107

OFFICE ADDRESS: 2 Jabish Street, Room 201, Belchertown

BELLINGHAM

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

10 Mechanic Street

Bellingham, MA 02019

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 657-2832

OFFICE ADDRESS: 10 Mechanic Street, Bellingham

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 10 Mechanic Street (Front door)

10 Mechanic Street (Drive-through)

BELMONT

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

455 Concord Avenue

P.O. Box 56

Belmont, MA 02478

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (617) 993-2601

OFFICE ADDRESS: 455 Concord Avenue, Belmont

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 455 Concord Avenue (Town Hall at base of stairs, parking lot level)

BERKLEY

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

1 North Main Street

Berkley, MA 02779

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 828-6755

OFFICE ADDRESS: 1 North Main Street, Berkley

BERLIN

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

23 Linden Street, #8

Berlin, MA 01503

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (978) 838-0014

OFFICE ADDRESS: 23 Linden Street, Berlin

BERNARDSTON

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

P.O. Box 504

Bernardston, MA 01337

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (413) 648-9318

OFFICE ADDRESS: 38 Church Street, Bernardston

BEVERLY

MAILING ADDRESS:

City Clerk

191 Cabot Street

Beverly, MA 01915-5849

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (978) 921-8511

OFFICE ADDRESS: 191 Cabot Street, Beverly

BILLERICA

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

365 Boston Road

Billerica, MA 01821

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (978) 663-6510

OFFICE ADDRESS: 365 Boston Road, Billerica

BLACKSTONE

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

15 St. Paul Street

Blackstone, MA 01504

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 883-4953

OFFICE ADDRESS: 15 St. Paul Street, Blackstone

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 15 St. Paul Street

BLANDFORD

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

P.O. Box 33

Blandford, MA 01008

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (413) 848-0908

OFFICE ADDRESS: 1 Russell Stage Road, Blandford

BOLTON

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

663 Main Street

Bolton, MA 01740

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (978) 779-5461

OFFICE ADDRESS: 663 Main Street, Bolton

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 663 Main Street (Up the hill, main door drop slot)

BOSTON

MAILING ADDRESS:

Elections Department

One City Hall Square

Room 241

Boston, MA 02201

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (617) 635-4483

OFFICE ADDRESS: One City Hall Square, Room 241, Boston

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 1 City Hall Square

BOURNE

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

Perry Avenue

Buzzards Bay, MA 02532

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 759-7980

OFFICE ADDRESS: Perry Avenue, Buzzards Bay

BOXBOROUGH

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

29 Middle Road

Boxborough, MA 01719

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (978) 264-3127

OFFICE ADDRESS: 29 Middle Road, Boxborough

BOXFORD

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

7A Spofford Road

Boxford, MA 01921

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (978) 887-0943

OFFICE ADDRESS: 7A Spofford Road, Boxford

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 7A Spofford Rd

BOYLSTON

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

221 Main Street

Boylston, MA 01505

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 869-6210

OFFICE ADDRESS: 221 Main Street, Boylston

BRAINTREE

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

1 J.F.K. Memorial Drive

Braintree, MA 02184

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (781) 794-8259

OFFICE ADDRESS: 1 J.F.K. Memorial Drive, Braintree

BREWSTER

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

2198 Main Street

Brewster, MA 02631

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 896-8089

OFFICE ADDRESS: 2198 Main Street, Brewster

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 2198 Main Street

BRIDGEWATER

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

66 Central Square

Bridgewater, MA 02324

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 279-0154

OFFICE ADDRESS: 66 Central Square, Bridgewater

BRIMFIELD

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

23 Main Street

P.O. Box 508

Brimfield, MA 01010

EMAIL: [email protected]

OFFICE ADDRESS: 23 Main Street, Brimfield

BROCKTON

MAILING ADDRESS:

Elections Commission

45 School Street

Brockton, MA 02301

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 583-6424

OFFICE ADDRESS: 45 School Street, Brockton

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 45 School Street

BROOKFIELD

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

6 Central Street

Brookfield, MA 01506

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 867-5091

OFFICE ADDRESS: 6 Central Street, Brookfield

BROOKLINE

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

333 Washington Street

Brookline, MA 02445

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (617) 730-2043

OFFICE ADDRESS: 333 Washington Street, Brookline

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 333 Washington Street

BUCKLAND

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

17 State Street

Shelburne Falls, MA 01370

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (413) 625-8570

OFFICE ADDRESS: 17 State Street, Shelburne Falls

BURLINGTON

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

29 Center Street

Burlington, MA 01803

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (781) 238-4692

OFFICE ADDRESS: 29 Center Street, Burlington

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 29 Center Street (Front steps)

29 Center Street (Left side door)

29 Center Street (Right side door)

CAMBRIDGE

MAILING ADDRESS:

Elections Commission

51 Inman Street

First Floor

Cambridge, MA 02139

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (617) 349-4366

OFFICE ADDRESS: 51 Inman Street, Cambridge

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 51 Inman Street

CANTON

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

801 Washington Street

Canton, MA 02021

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (781) 821-5016

OFFICE ADDRESS: 801 Washington Street, Canton

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 801 Washington Street (Town Hall payment box)

CARLISLE

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

66 Westford Street

Carlisle, MA 01741

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (978) 371-0594

OFFICE ADDRESS: 66 Westford Street, Carlisle

CARVER

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

108 Main Street

Carver, MA 02330

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 866-3408

OFFICE ADDRESS: 108 Main Street, Carver

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 108 Main Street

CHARLEMONT

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

157 Main Street

Box 605

Charlemont, MA 01339

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (413) 339-0320

OFFICE ADDRESS: 157 Main Street, Charlemont

CHARLTON

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

37 Main Street

Charlton, MA 01507

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 248-2381

OFFICE ADDRESS: 37 Main Street, Charlton

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 37 Main Street (Outside Town hall, near accessible parking)

CHATHAM

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

549 Main Street

Chatham, MA 02633

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 945-0752

OFFICE ADDRESS: 549 Main Street, Chatham

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 549 Main Street

CHELMSFORD

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

50 Billerica Road

Chelmsford, MA 01824

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (978) 250-5252

OFFICE ADDRESS: 50 Billerica Road, Chelmsford

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 50 Billerica Road (Front entrance)

CHELSEA

MAILING ADDRESS:

City Clerk

500 Broadway

Chelsea, MA 02150

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (617) 466-4059

OFFICE ADDRESS: 500 Broadway, Chelsea

DROP BOX ADDRESS: Washington Avenue (City Hall entrance)

CHESHIRE

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

80 Church Street

Box S

Cheshire, MA 01225

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (413) 743-0389

OFFICE ADDRESS: 80 Church Street, Cheshire

CHESTER

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

15 Middlefield Road

Chester, MA 01011

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (413) 354-2268

OFFICE ADDRESS: 15 Middlefield Road, Chester

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 15 Middlefield Road

CHESTERFIELD

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

P.O. Box 13

Chesterfield, MA 01012

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (413) 296-4394

OFFICE ADDRESS: 422 Main Road, Chesterfield

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 422 Main Road

CHICOPEE

MAILING ADDRESS:

Board Of Registrars

274 Front Street

Chicopee, MA 01013

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (413) 594-1554

OFFICE ADDRESS: 274 Front Street, Chicopee

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 274 Front Street

CHILMARK

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

P.O. Box 119

Chilmark, MA 02535

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 645-2110

OFFICE ADDRESS: 401 Middle Road, Chilmark

CLARKSBURG

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

111 River Road

Clarksburg, MA 01247

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (413) 664-6575

OFFICE ADDRESS: 111 River Road, Clarksburg

CLINTON

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

242 Church Street

Clinton, MA 01510

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (978) 612-0212

OFFICE ADDRESS: 242 Church Street, Clinton

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 242 Church Street (Outside Town Hall)

COHASSET

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

41 Highland Avenue

Cohasset, MA 02025

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (781) 383-1561

OFFICE ADDRESS: 41 Highland Avenue, Cohasset

COLRAIN

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

55 Main Road

Colrain, MA 01340

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (413) 624-8852

OFFICE ADDRESS: 55 Main Road, Colrain

CONCORD

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

22 Monument Square

P.O. Box 535

Concord, MA 01742

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (978) 318-3093

OFFICE ADDRESS: 22 Monument Square, Concord

CONWAY

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

32 Main Street

P.O. Box 240

Conway, MA 01341

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (413) 369-4237

OFFICE ADDRESS: 32 Main Street, Conway

CUMMINGTON

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

P.O. Box 128

Cummington, MA 01026

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (413) 634-5568

OFFICE ADDRESS: 33 Main Street, Cummington

DALTON

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

462 Main Street

Dalton, MA 01226-1677

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (413) 684-6129

OFFICE ADDRESS: 462 Main Street, Dalton

DANVERS

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

1 Sylvan Street

Danvers, MA 01923

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (978) 406-4191

OFFICE ADDRESS: 1 Sylvan Street, Danvers

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 1 Sylvan Street (Town Hall, bottom of front steps)

1 Sylvan Street (Town Hall, left side of building, Sylvan Street side)

DARTMOUTH

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

400 Slocum Road

Dartmouth, MA 02747

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 910-1894

OFFICE ADDRESS: 400 Slocum Road, Dartmouth

DEDHAM

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

450 Washington Street

Dedham, MA 02026

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (781) 751-9109

OFFICE ADDRESS: 450 Washington Street, Dedham

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 26 Bryant Street (Old Town Hall, rear entrance)

DEERFIELD

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

8 Conway Street

South Deerfield, MA 01373

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (413) 665-5512

OFFICE ADDRESS: 8 Conway Street, South Deerfield

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 8 Conway Street, South Deerfield

DENNIS

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

685 Route 134

Dennis, MA 02660

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 394-8309

OFFICE ADDRESS: 685 Route 134, Dennis

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 685 Route 134, South Dennis (By Front Entrance, /7)

685 Route 134, South Dennis (By Beach Dept., M-F 8:30-4:30 and during early voting hours)

DIGHTON

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

979 Somerset Avenue

Dighton, MA 02715

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 669-5932

OFFICE ADDRESS: 979 Somerset Avenue, Dighton

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 979 Somerset Avenue

DOUGLAS

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

29 Depot Street

Douglas, MA 01516

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 476-4012

OFFICE ADDRESS: 29 Depot Street, Douglas

DOVER

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

5 Springdale Avenue

P.O. Box 250

Dover, MA 02030

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 785-2341

OFFICE ADDRESS: 5 Springdale Avenue, Dover

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 5 Springdale Avenue (Treasurer’s payment box in semicircle)

DRACUT

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

62 Arlington Street

Dracut, MA 01826

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (978) 452-7924

OFFICE ADDRESS: 62 Arlington Street, Dracut

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 62 Arlington Street

DUDLEY

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

71 West Main Street

Dudley, MA 01571

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 949-7115

OFFICE ADDRESS: 71 West Main Street, Dudley

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 71 West Main Street (Police lobby)

DUNSTABLE

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

511 Main Street

Dunstable, MA 01827

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (978) 649-4371

OFFICE ADDRESS: 511 Main Street, Dunstable

DUXBURY

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

878 Tremont Street

Duxbury, MA 02332

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (781) 934-1133

OFFICE ADDRESS: 878 Tremont Street, Duxbury

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 878 Tremont Street (Back door of Town Hall)

EAST BRIDGEWATER

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

175 Central Street

Box 387

East Bridgewater, MA 02333

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 378-1638

OFFICE ADDRESS: 175 Central Street, East Bridgewater

EAST BROOKFIELD

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

P.O. Box 568

East Brookfield, MA 01515-0568

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 867-4190

OFFICE ADDRESS: 122 Connie Mack Drive, East Brookfield

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 122 Connie Mack Drive (By entrance to Town Office, back of building)

EAST LONGMEADOW

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

60 Center Square

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

EMAIL: [email protected]

OFFICE ADDRESS: 60 Center Square, East Longmeadow

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 60 Center Square

EASTHAM

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

2500 State Hwy

Eastham, MA 02642

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (774) 801-3923

OFFICE ADDRESS: 2500 State Hwy, Eastham

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 2500 State Highway

EASTHAMPTON

MAILING ADDRESS:

City Clerk

50 Payson Avenue

Suite 100

Easthampton, MA 01027-2260

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (413) 529-1417

OFFICE ADDRESS: 50 Payson Avenue, Easthampton

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 50 Payson Avenue

EASTON

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

136 Elm Street

Easton, MA 02356

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 230-0609

OFFICE ADDRESS: 136 Elm Street, Easton

EDGARTOWN

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

70 Main Street

P.O. Box 35

Edgartown, MA 02539

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 627-6119

OFFICE ADDRESS: 70 Main Street, Edgartown

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 70 Main Street (Inside lobby)

70 Main Street (Outside front of building)

EGREMONT

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

P.O. Box 368

South Egremont, MA 01258

EMAIL:[email protected]

FAX: (413) 528-5465

OFFICE ADDRESS: 171 Egremont Plain Road, South Egremont

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 171 Egremont Plain Road

ERVING

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

12 East Main Street

Erving, MA 01344

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (413) 422-2808

OFFICE ADDRESS: 12 East Main Street, Erving

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 12 East Main Street

ESSEX

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

30 Martin Street

Essex, MA 01929

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (978) 768-2505

OFFICE ADDRESS: 30 Martin Street, Essex

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 30 Martin Street (Outside of front door)

EVERETT

MAILING ADDRESS:

Elections Commission

484 Broadway

Everett, MA 02149

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (617) 544-6330

OFFICE ADDRESS: 484 Broadway, Everett

FAIRHAVEN

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

40 Center Street

Fairhaven, MA 02719

EMAIL: [email protected]

OFFICE ADDRESS: 40 Center Street, Fairhaven

FALL RIVER

MAILING ADDRESS:

Elections Commission

1 Government Center

Room 636

Fall River, MA 02722

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 324-2633

OFFICE ADDRESS: 1 Government Center, Fall River

FALMOUTH

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

59 Town Hall Square

Falmouth, MA 02540

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 457-2511

OFFICE ADDRESS: 59 Town Hall Square, Falmouth

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 59 Town Hall Square

FITCHBURG

MAILING ADDRESS:

City Clerk

166 Boulder Drive

Fitchburg, MA 01420

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (978) 829-1964

OFFICE ADDRESS: 166 Boulder Drive, Fitchburg

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 166 Boulder Drive

FLORIDA

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

379 Mohawk Trail

Drury, MA 01343

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (413) 664-8640

OFFICE ADDRESS: 379 Mohawk Trail, Drury

FOXBOROUGH

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

40 South Street

Foxborough, MA 02035

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 543-6278

OFFICE ADDRESS: 40 South Street, Foxborough

FRAMINGHAM

MAILING ADDRESS:

City Clerk

150 Concord Street

ROOM 105

Framingham, MA 01702

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 628-1358

OFFICE ADDRESS: 150 Concord Street, Framingham

FRANKLIN

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

355 East Central Street

Franklin, MA 02038

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 520-4913

OFFICE ADDRESS: 355 East Central Street, Franklin

FREETOWN

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

P.O. Box 438

Assonet, MA 02702

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 644-9826

OFFICE ADDRESS: 3 North Main Street, Assonet

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 3 North Main Street, Assonet

GARDNER

MAILING ADDRESS:

City Clerk

95 Pleasant Street

Room 121

Gardner, MA 01440

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (978) 630-2589

OFFICE ADDRESS: 95 Pleasant Street, Gardner

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 95 Pleasant Street

GEORGETOWN

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

1 Library Street

Georgetown, MA 01833

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (978) 352-5725

OFFICE ADDRESS: 1 Library Street, Georgetown

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 1 Library Street (Town Hall back door)

GILL

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

325 Main Road

Gill, MA 01354

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (413) 863-7775

OFFICE ADDRESS: 325 Main Road, Gill

GLOUCESTER

MAILING ADDRESS:

City Clerk

9 Dale Avenue

Gloucester, MA 01930

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (978) 282-3051

OFFICE ADDRESS: 9 Dale Avenue, Gloucester

GOSHEN

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

40 Main Street

Goshen, MA 01032

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (413) 268-8237

OFFICE ADDRESS: 40 Main Street, Goshen

GOSNOLD

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

P.O. Box 28

Cuttyhunk, MA 02713

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 990-3318

OFFICE ADDRESS: 28 Tower Hill Road, Cuttyhunk

GRAFTON

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

30 Providence Road

Grafton, MA 01519

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 839-4602

OFFICE ADDRESS: 30 Providence Road, Grafton

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 30 Providence Road (Front of Town Hall)

GRANBY

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

215 B West State Street

Granby, MA 01033

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (413) 467-3101

OFFICE ADDRESS: 215 B West State Street, Granby

GRANVILLE

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

P.O. Box 247

Granville, MA 01034-0247

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (413) 357-6002

OFFICE ADDRESS: 707 Main Road, Granville

GREAT BARRINGTON

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

334 Main Street

Great Barrington, MA 01230

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (413) 528-1026

OFFICE ADDRESS: 334 Main Street, Great Barrington

GREENFIELD

MAILING ADDRESS:

City Clerk

14 Court Square

Greenfield, MA 01301

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (413) 772-1542

OFFICE ADDRESS: 14 Court Square, Greenfield

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 14 Court Square (Right side of City Hall, at the top of accessible ramp, to the left of door)

GROTON

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

173 Main Street

Groton, MA 01450

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (978) 448-2030

OFFICE ADDRESS: 173 Main Street, Groton

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 173 Main Street (Town Hall, rear)

GROVELAND

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

183 Main Street

Groveland, MA 01834

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (978) 469-5006

OFFICE ADDRESS: 183 Main Street, Groveland

HADLEY

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

100 Middle Street

Hadley, MA 01035

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (413) 586-5661

OFFICE ADDRESS: 100 Middle Street, Hadley

HALIFAX

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

499 Plymouth Street

Halifax, MA 02338

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (781) 294-7684

OFFICE ADDRESS: 499 Plymouth Street, Halifax

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 499 Plymouth Street

HAMILTON

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

577 Bay Road

Hamilton, MA 01936

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (978) 468-2682

OFFICE ADDRESS: 577 Bay Road, Hamilton

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 577 Bay Road

HAMPDEN

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

625 Main Street

Hampden, MA 01036

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (413) 566-3513

OFFICE ADDRESS: 625 Main Street, Hampden

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 625 Main Street (Behind the Town House, to the left of the foyer)

HANCOCK

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

3650 Hancock Road

Hancock, MA 01237

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (413) 738-5310

OFFICE ADDRESS: 3650 Hancock Road, Hancock

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 3650 Hancock Road

HANOVER

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

550 Hanover Street

Hanover, MA 02339

EMAIL: [email protected]

OFFICE ADDRESS: 550 Hanover Street, Hanover

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 550 Hanover Street (Front of Town Hall)

HANSON

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

542 Liberty Street

Hanson, MA 02341

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (781) 294-0884

OFFICE ADDRESS: 542 Liberty Street, Hanson

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 541 Liberty Street (Front of building)

541 Liberty Street (Left side of building)

HARDWICK

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

307 Main Street

Box 575

Gilbertville, MA 01031

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (413) 477-6703

OFFICE ADDRESS: 307 Main Street, Hardwick

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 307 Main St. Gilbertville (Top of stairs, to the right)

HARVARD

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

13 Ayer Road

Harvard, MA 01451-1458

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (978) 456-4113

OFFICE ADDRESS: 13 Ayer Road, Harvard

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 13 Ayer Road (To the left of the front doors)

HARWICH

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

732 Main Street

Harwich, MA 02645

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 430-7517

OFFICE ADDRESS: 732 Main Street, Harwich

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 732 Main Street

HATFIELD

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

59 Main Street

Hatfield, MA 01038

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (413) 247-5029

OFFICE ADDRESS: 59 Main Street, Hatfield

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 59 Main Street

HAVERHILL

MAILING ADDRESS:

City Clerk

4 Summer Street

Room 118

Haverhill, MA 01830

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (978) 373-8490

OFFICE ADDRESS: 4 Summer Street, Haverhill

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 4 Summer Street (Back of City Hall, drive by)

40 Bailey Blvd. (Inside police lobby)

HAWLEY

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

8 Pudding Hollow Road

Hawley, MA 01339

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (413) 339-4959

OFFICE ADDRESS: 8 Pudding Hollow Road, Hawley

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 8 Pudding Hollow Road

HEATH

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

1 East Main Street

Heath, MA 01346

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (413) 337-8542

OFFICE ADDRESS: 1 East Main Street, Heath

HINGHAM

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

210 Central Street

Hingham, MA 02043

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (781) 740-0239

OFFICE ADDRESS: 210 Central Street, Hingham

HINSDALE

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

P.O. Box 803

Hinsdale, MA 01235

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (413) 655-8807

OFFICE ADDRESS: 39 South Street, Hinsdale

HOLBROOK

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

50 N. Franklin Street

Holbrook, MA 02343

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (781) 767-9054

OFFICE ADDRESS: 50 N. Franklin Street, Holbrook

HOLDEN

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

1196 Main Street

Holden, MA 01520

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 829-0281

OFFICE ADDRESS: 1196 Main Street, Holden

HOLLAND

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

27 Sturbridge Road

Holland, MA 01521

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (413) 245-7037

OFFICE ADDRESS: 27 Sturbridge Road, Holland

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 27 Sturbridge Road

HOLLISTON

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

703 Washington Street

Holliston, MA 01746

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 429-0642

OFFICE ADDRESS: 703 Washington Street, Holliston

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 703 Washington Street

HOLYOKE

MAILING ADDRESS:

City Clerk

536 Dwight Street

Suite #2

Holyoke, MA 01040

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (413) 322-5521

OFFICE ADDRESS: 536 Dwight Street, Holyoke

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 536 Dwight Street (Back of City Hall entrance)

HOPEDALE

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

78 Hopedale Street

P.O. Box 7

Hopedale, MA 01747-0007

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 634-2200

OFFICE ADDRESS: 78 Hopedale Street, Hopedale

HOPKINTON

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

18 Main Street

Hopkinton, MA 01748

EMAIL: [email protected]

OFFICE ADDRESS: 18 Main Street, Hopkinton

HUBBARDSTON

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

7 Main Street

UNIT 12

Hubbardston, MA 01452

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (978) 928-1402

OFFICE ADDRESS: 7 Main Street, Hubbardston

HUDSON

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

78 Main Street

Hudson, MA 01749

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (978) 562-8508

OFFICE ADDRESS: 78 Main Street, Hudson

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 78 Main Street (Mail slot, front of Town Hall)

HULL

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

253 Atlantic Avenue

Hull, MA 02045

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (781) 925-0224

OFFICE ADDRESS: 253 Atlantic Avenue, Hull

HUNTINGTON

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

Russell Road

P.O. Box 453

Huntington, MA 01050

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (413) 667-3507

OFFICE ADDRESS: Russell Road, Huntington

DROP BOX ADDRESS: Russell Road (Side door)

IPSWICH

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

25 Green Street

Ipswich, MA 01938

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (978) 356-6021

OFFICE ADDRESS: 25 Green Street, Ipswich

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 25 Green Street (Front of Town Hall)

KINGSTON

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

26 Evergreen Street

Kingston, MA 02364

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (781) 585-0542

OFFICE ADDRESS: 26 Evergreen Street, Kingston

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 26 Evergreen Street

LAKEVILLE

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

346 Bedford Street

Lakeville, MA 02347

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 946-3970

OFFICE ADDRESS: 346 Bedford Street, Lakeville

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 346 Bedford Street

LANCASTER

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

701 Main Street

Suite 2

Lancaster, MA 01523

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (978) 368-4011

OFFICE ADDRESS: 701 Main Street, Lancaster

LANESBOROUGH

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

P.O. Box 1492

Lanesborough, MA 01237

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (413) 443-5811

OFFICE ADDRESS: 83 North Main Street, Lanesborough

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 83 North Main Street

LAWRENCE

MAILING ADDRESS:

City Clerk

200 Common Street

Room 4

Lawrence, MA 01840

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (978) 722-9230

OFFICE ADDRESS: 200 Common Street, Lawrence

LEE

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

32 Main Street

Lee, MA 01238

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (413) 243-5507

OFFICE ADDRESS: 32 Main Street, Lee

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 32 Main Street (Town Hall entryway)

LEICESTER

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

3 Washburn Square

Leicester, MA 01524

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 892-7070

OFFICE ADDRESS: 3 Washburn Square, Leicester

LENOX

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

6 Walker Street

Lenox, MA 01240

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (413) 637-5518

OFFICE ADDRESS: 6 Walker Street, Lenox

LEOMINSTER

MAILING ADDRESS:

City Clerk

25 West Street

Room 5

Leominster, MA 01453

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (978) 534-7546

OFFICE ADDRESS: 25 West Street, Leominster

LEVERETT

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

9 Montague Road

P.O. Box 300

Leverett, MA 01054

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (413) 548-1035

OFFICE ADDRESS: 9 Montague Road, Leverett

LEXINGTON

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

1625 Massachusetts Avenue

Lexington, MA 02420

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (781) 861-2754

OFFICE ADDRESS: 1625 Massachusetts Avenue, Lexington

LEYDEN

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

7 Brattleborough Road

Leyden, MA 01301

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (413) 772-0146

OFFICE ADDRESS: 16 West Leyden Road, Leyden

LINCOLN

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

16 Lincoln Road

Lincoln, MA 01773

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (781) 259-8735

OFFICE ADDRESS: 16 Lincoln Road, Lincoln

LITTLETON

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

37 Shattuck Street

Littleton, MA 01460

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (978) 952-2321

OFFICE ADDRESS: 37 Shattuck Street, Littleton

LONGMEADOW

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

20 Williams Street

Longmeadow, MA 01106

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (413) 565-4130

OFFICE ADDRESS: 20 Williams Street, Longmeadow

LOWELL

MAILING ADDRESS:

Elections Commission

375 Merrimack Street

Room 5 Basement

Lowell, MA 01852

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (978) 970-4089

OFFICE ADDRESS: 375 Merrimack Street, Lowell

LUDLOW

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

488 Chapin Street

Ludlow, MA 01056

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (413) 583-5603

OFFICE ADDRESS: 488 Chapin Street, Ludlow

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 488 Chapin Street (Behind Town Hall, left side of double doors)

LUNENBURG

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

17 Main Street

P.O. Box 135

Lunenburg, MA 01462

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (978) 582-4148

OFFICE ADDRESS: 17 Main Street, Lunenburg

LYNN

MAILING ADDRESS:

City Clerk

3 City Hall Square

Room 203

Lynn, MA 01901

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (781) 477-7032

OFFICE ADDRESS: 3 City Hall Square, Lynn

LYNNFIELD

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

55 Summer Street

Lynnfield, MA 01940

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (781) 334-9469

OFFICE ADDRESS: 55 Summer Street, Lynnfield

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 55 Summer Street

MALDEN

MAILING ADDRESS:

City Clerk

215 Pleasant Street

Malden, MA 02148

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (781) 388-0610

OFFICE ADDRESS: 215 Pleasant Street, Malden

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 215 Pleasant Street (Lobby of City Hall)

MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

10 Central Street

Manchester-By-The-Sea, MA 01944

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (978) 526-2001

OFFICE ADDRESS: 10 Central Street, Manchester-By-The-Sea

MANSFIELD

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

6 Park Row

Mansfield, MA 02048

EMAIL: [email protected]nsfieldma.com

FAX: (508) 261-1083

OFFICE ADDRESS: 6 Park Row, Mansfield

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 6 Park Row

MARBLEHEAD

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

188 Washington Street

Marblehead, MA 01945

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (781) 631-0561

OFFICE ADDRESS: 188 Washington Street, Marblehead

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 188 Washington Street

MARION

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

2 Spring Street

Marion, MA 02738

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 748-3534

OFFICE ADDRESS: 2 Spring Street, Marion

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 2 Spring Street (Front of Town House)

MARLBOROUGH

MAILING ADDRESS:

City Clerk

140 Main Street

Marlborough, MA 01752

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 460-3723

OFFICE ADDRESS: 140 Main Street, Marlborough

MARSHFIELD

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

870 Moraine Street

Marshfield, MA 02050

EMAIL: [email protected]

OFFICE ADDRESS: 870 Moraine Street, Marshfield

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 870 Moraine Street (Town Clerk’s exterior window)

MASHPEE

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

16 Great Neck Road No.

Mashpee, MA 02649

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 539-1142

OFFICE ADDRESS: 16 Great Neck Road No., Mashpee

MATTAPOISETT

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

16 Main Street

P.O. Box 89

Mattapoisett, MA 02739

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 758-4121

OFFICE ADDRESS: 16 Main Street, Mattapoisett

MAYNARD

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

195 Main Street

Maynard, MA 01754

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (978) 897-8553

OFFICE ADDRESS: 195 Main Street, Maynard

MEDFIELD

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

459 Main Street

Medfield, MA 02052

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 359-6182

OFFICE ADDRESS: 459 Main Street, Medfield

MEDFORD

MAILING ADDRESS:

City Clerk

85 George Hassett Drive

Medford, MA 02155

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (781) 391-1895

OFFICE ADDRESS: 85 George Hassett Drive, Medford

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 85 George P. Hassett Drive

MEDWAY

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

155 Village Street

Medway, MA 02053

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 533-3201

OFFICE ADDRESS: 155 Village Street, Medway

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 155 Village Street

MELROSE

MAILING ADDRESS:

Elections Office

562 Main Street

Melrose, MA 02176

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (781) 979-4149

OFFICE ADDRESS: 562 Main Street, Melrose

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 23 Essex Street (East side of building)

MENDON

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

20 Main Street

Mendon, MA 01756

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 478-8241

OFFICE ADDRESS: 20 Main Street, Mendon

MERRIMAC

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

2 School Street

Merrimac, MA 01860

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (978) 346-8013

OFFICE ADDRESS: 2 School Street, Merrimac

METHUEN

MAILING ADDRESS:

City Clerk

41 Pleasant Street

112

Methuen, MA 01844

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (978) 983-8977

OFFICE ADDRESS: 41 Pleasant Street, Methuen

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 41 Pleasant Street (Outside City Hall, ground level entrance)

MIDDLEBOROUGH

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

20 Centre Street. 1st Floor

Middleborough, MA 02346

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 946-2308

OFFICE ADDRESS: 20 Centre Street. 1st Floor, Middleborough

MIDDLEFIELD

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

P.O. Box 265

Middlefield, MA 01243

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (413) 623-6108

OFFICE ADDRESS: 188 Skyline Terrace, Middlefield

MIDDLETON

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

48 South Main Street

Middleton, MA 01949

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (978) 774-6167

OFFICE ADDRESS: 48 South Main Street, Middleton

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 48 South Main Street

MILFORD

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

52 Main Street

Milford, MA 01757

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 634-2324

OFFICE ADDRESS: 52 Main Street, Milford

MILLBURY

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

127 Elm Street

Millbury, MA 01527

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 865-0857

OFFICE ADDRESS: 127 Elm Street, Millbury

MILLIS

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

900 Main Street

Millis, MA 02054

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 376-7055

OFFICE ADDRESS: 900 Main Street, Millis

MILLVILLE

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

290 Main Street

Millville, MA 01529

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 883-2994

OFFICE ADDRESS: 290 Main Street, Millville

MILTON

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

525 Canton Avenue

Milton, MA 02186

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (617) 696-6995

OFFICE ADDRESS: 525 Canton Avenue, Milton

MONROE

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

102 School Street

Monroe, MA 01350

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (413) 424-5272

OFFICE ADDRESS: 102 School Street, Monroe

MONSON

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

110 Main Street

Monson, MA 01057

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (413) 267-3726

OFFICE ADDRESS: 110 Main Street, Monson

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 110 Main Street

MONTAGUE

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

One Avenue A

Turners Falls, MA 01376

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (413) 863-3224

OFFICE ADDRESS: One Avenue A, Turners Falls

MONTEREY

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

P.O. Box 277

Monterey, MA 01245

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (413) 528-9452

OFFICE ADDRESS: 435 Main Road, Monterey

MONTGOMERY

MAILING ADDRESS:

58 North Road

Montgomery, MA 01085

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (413) 862-3204

OFFICE ADDRESS: 58 North Road, Montgomery

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 161 Main Road (Front door)

MOUNT WASHINGTON

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

2 Plantain Pond Road

Mount Washington, MA 01258

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (413) 528-2839

OFFICE ADDRESS: 2 Plantain Pond Road, Mount Washington

NAHANT

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

334 Nahant Road

Nahant, MA 01908

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (781) 581-8314

OFFICE ADDRESS: 334 Nahant Road, Nahant

NANTUCKET

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town & County Clerk

16 Broad Street

Nantucket, MA 02554

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 325-5313

OFFICE ADDRESS: 16 Broad Street, Nantucket

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 16 Broad Street (At front entrance)

NATICK

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

13 East Central Street

Natick, MA 01760

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 655-6715

OFFICE ADDRESS: 13 East Central Street, Natick

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 13 East Central Street

NEEDHAM

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

1471 Highland Avenue

P.O. Box 920663

Needham, MA 02492

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (781) 449-1246

OFFICE ADDRESS: 1471 Highland Avenue, Needham

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 1471 Highland Avenue (Town Hall driveway)

NEW ASHFORD

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

188 Mallery Road

New Ashford, MA 01237

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (413) 458-5461

OFFICE ADDRESS: 188 Mallery Road, New Ashford

NEW BEDFORD

MAILING ADDRESS:

Elections Commission

133 William Street

Room 114

New Bedford, MA 02740

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 979-1422

OFFICE ADDRESS: 133 William Street, New Bedford

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 133 William Street

NEW BRAINTREE

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

20 Memorial Drive, Room #5

New Braintree, MA 01531

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 867-6316

OFFICE ADDRESS: 20 Memorial Drive, Room #5, New Braintree

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 20 Memorial Drive (Outside entrance)

NEW MARLBOROUGH

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

807 Mill River Southfield Road

P.O. Box 99

Mill River, MA 01244

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (413) 229-7041

OFFICE ADDRESS: 807 Mill River Southfield Road, Mill River

NEW SALEM

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

South Main Street

New Salem, MA 01355

EMAIL: [email protected]

OFFICE ADDRESS: South Main Street, New Salem

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 15 South Main Street (Front of Town Hall)

NEWBURY

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

12 Kent Way

Newbury, MA 01922

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (978) 572-1228

OFFICE ADDRESS: 12 Kent Way, Newbury

NEWBURYPORT

MAILING ADDRESS:

City Clerk

60 Pleasant Street

P.O. Box 550

Newburyport, MA 01950

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (978) 462-7936

OFFICE ADDRESS: 60 Pleasant Street, Newburyport

NEWTON

MAILING ADDRESS:

City Clerk

1000 Commonwealth Avenue

Newton, MA 02459

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (617) 796-1214

OFFICE ADDRESS: 1000 Commonwealth Avenue, Newton

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 1000 Commonwealth Avenue

NORFOLK

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

1 Liberty Lane

Norfolk, MA 02056

EMAIL: [email protected]

OFFICE ADDRESS: 1 Liberty Lane, Norfolk

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 1 Liberty Lane

NORTH ADAMS

MAILING ADDRESS:

City Clerk

10 Main Street

North Adams, MA 01247

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (413) 662-3532

OFFICE ADDRESS: 10 Main Street, North Adams

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 10 Main Street (City Hall, front entrance)

10 Main Street (City Hall, side entrance)

NORTH ANDOVER

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

120 Main Street

North Andover, MA 01845

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (978) 688-9557

OFFICE ADDRESS: 120 Main Street, North Andover

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 120 Main Street

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH

MAILING ADDRESS:

Elections Commission

43 S. Washington Street

North Attleborough, MA 02760

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 699-0134

OFFICE ADDRESS: 43 S. Washington Street, North Attleborough

NORTH BROOKFIELD

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

215 North Main Street

North Brookfield, MA 01535

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 867-0217

OFFICE ADDRESS: 215 North Main Street, North Brookfield

NORTH READING

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

235 North Street

North Reading, MA 01864

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (978) 664-4196

OFFICE ADDRESS: 235 North Street, North Reading

NORTHAMPTON

MAILING ADDRESS:

City Clerk

210 Main Street

Room 4

Northampton, MA 01060

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (413) 587-1220

OFFICE ADDRESS: 210 Main Street, Northampton

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 210 Main Street (Side entrance at Crafts Avenue)

NORTHBOROUGH

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

63 Main Street

Northborough, MA 01532

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 393-6996

OFFICE ADDRESS: 63 Main Street, Northborough

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 63 Main Street (Mail slot)

63 Main Street (Outside entry door)

NORTHBRIDGE

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

7 Main Street

Whitinsville, MA 01588

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 234-7640

OFFICE ADDRESS: 7 Main Street, Whitinsville

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 7 Main Street, Whitinsville

NORTHFIELD

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

69 Main Street

Northfield, MA 01360

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (413) 498-5103

OFFICE ADDRESS: 69 Main Street, Northfield

NORTON

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

70 E Main Street

Norton, MA 02766

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 285-0231

OFFICE ADDRESS: 70 E Main Street, Norton

NORWELL

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

345 Main Street

P.O. Box 295

Norwell, MA 02061

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (781) 659-8073

OFFICE ADDRESS: 345 Main Street, Norwell

NORWOOD

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

566 Washington Street

Norwood, MA 02062

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (781) 278-3018

OFFICE ADDRESS: 566 Washington Street, Norwood

OAK BLUFFS

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

56 School Street

P.O. Box 2490

Oak Bluffs, MA 02557

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 693-5124

OFFICE ADDRESS: 56 School Street, Oak Bluffs

OAKHAM

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

2 Coldbrook Road

Unit # 4

Oakham, MA 01068

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 882-3060

OFFICE ADDRESS: 2 Coldbrook Road, Oakham

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 2 Coldbrook Road

222 Coldbrook Road

ORANGE

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

6 Prospect Street

Orange, MA 01364

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (978) 544-1134

OFFICE ADDRESS: 6 Prospect Street, Orange

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 6 Prospect Street

ORLEANS

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

19 School Road

Orleans, MA 02653

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 240-3388

OFFICE ADDRESS: 19 School Road, Orleans

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 19 School Road

OTIS

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

1 N. Main Road

Box 237

Otis, MA 01253

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (413) 269-0111

OFFICE ADDRESS: 1 N. Main Road, Otis

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 1 North Main Road

OXFORD

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

325 Main Street

Oxford, MA 01540

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 987-1804

OFFICE ADDRESS: 325 Main Street, Oxford

PALMER

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

4417 Main Street

Palmer, MA 01069

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (413) 283-2637

OFFICE ADDRESS: 4417 Main Street, Palmer

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 4417 Main Street

PAXTON

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

697 Pleasant Street

Paxton, MA 01612

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 797-0966

OFFICE ADDRESS: 697 Pleasant Street, Paxton

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 697 Pleasant Street (Bottom of stairs of side door entrance)

697 Pleasant Street (Next to front door)

PEABODY

MAILING ADDRESS:

City Clerk

Lowell Street

Peabody, MA 01960

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (978) 538-5985

OFFICE ADDRESS: Lowell Street, Peabody

DROP BOX ADDRESS: Lowell Street

PELHAM

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

351 Amherst Road

Pelham, MA 01002

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (413) 256-1061

OFFICE ADDRESS: 351 Amherst Road, Pelham

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 2 South Valley Road (Community Building Library Complex)

351 Amherst Road (Town Offices/Rhodes Building)

PEMBROKE

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

100 Center Street

Pembroke, MA 02359

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (781) 709-1456

OFFICE ADDRESS: 100 Center Street, Pembroke

PEPPERELL

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

1 Main Street

Pepperell, MA 01463

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (978) 433-0338

OFFICE ADDRESS: 1 Main Street, Pepperell

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 1 Main Street (Upper Level)

1 Main Street (Lower Level)

PERU

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

3 East Main Road

Suite 102

Peru, MA 01235

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (413) 655-2759

OFFICE ADDRESS: 3 East Main Road, Peru

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 3 East Main Road (To the Right of Town Hall front door)

PETERSHAM

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

P.O. Box 486

Petersham, MA 01366

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (978) 724-3501

OFFICE ADDRESS: 3 South Main Street, Petersham

PHILLIPSTON

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

50 The Common

Phillipston, MA 01331

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (978) 249-1733

OFFICE ADDRESS: 50 The Common, Phillipston

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 50 The Common

PITTSFIELD

MAILING ADDRESS:

City Clerk

70 Allen Street

Pittsfield, MA 01201

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (413) 499-9463

OFFICE ADDRESS: 70 Allen Street, Pittsfield

PLAINFIELD

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

348 Main Street

Plainfield, MA 01070

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (413) 634-5683

OFFICE ADDRESS: 348 Main Street, Plainfield

PLAINVILLE

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

190 South Street

P.O. Box 1717

Plainville, MA 02762

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 576-8459

OFFICE ADDRESS: 190 South Street, Plainville

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 190 South Street

PLYMOUTH

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

26 Court Street

Plymouth, MA 02360

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 830-4116

OFFICE ADDRESS: 26 Court Street, Plymouth

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 26 Court Street (Main Entrance)

PLYMPTON

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

5 Palmer Road

Plympton, MA 02367

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (781) 582-1505

OFFICE ADDRESS: 5 Palmer Road, Plympton

PRINCETON

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

6 Town Hall Drive

Princeton, MA 01541

EMAIL: [email protected]

OFFICE ADDRESS: 6 Town Hall Drive, Princeton

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 206 Worcester Road (Post Office Place, in back of building at bottom of ramp, in front of glass doors)

PROVINCETOWN

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

260 Commercial Street

Provincetown, MA 02657

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 487-9560

OFFICE ADDRESS: 260 Commercial Street, Provincetown

QUINCY

MAILING ADDRESS:

City Clerk

1305 Hancock Street

Quincy, MA 02169

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (617) 376-1082

OFFICE ADDRESS: 1305 Hancock Street, Quincy

RANDOLPH

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

41 South Main Street

Randolph, MA 02368

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (781) 961-0919

OFFICE ADDRESS: 41 South Main Street, Randolph

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 41 South Main Street

RAYNHAM

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

558 South Main Street

Raynham, MA 02767

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 823-1812

OFFICE ADDRESS: 558 South Main Street, Raynham

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 558 South Main Street

READING

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

16 Lowell Street

Reading, MA 01867

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (781) 942-9070

OFFICE ADDRESS: 16 Lowell Street, Reading

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 16 Lowell Street

REHOBOTH

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

148 Peck Street

Rehoboth, MA 02769

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 252-5342

OFFICE ADDRESS: 148 Peck Street, Rehoboth

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 148 Peck Street

REVERE

MAILING ADDRESS:

Elections Commission

P.O. Box 246

Revere, MA 02151

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (781) 286-8206

OFFICE ADDRESS: 281 Broadway, Revere

RICHMOND

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

1529 Streetate Road

Richmond, MA 01254

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (413) 698-3272

OFFICE ADDRESS: 1529 State Road, Richmond

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 1529 State Road

ROCHESTER

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

1 Constitution Way

Rochester, MA 02770

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 763-4892

OFFICE ADDRESS: 1 Constitution Way, Rochester

ROCKLAND

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

242 Union Street

Rockland, MA 02370

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (781) 871-0386

OFFICE ADDRESS: 242 Union Street, Rockland

ROCKPORT

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

P.O. Box 429

Rockport, MA 01966

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (978) 546-5018

OFFICE ADDRESS: 34 Broadway, Rockport

ROWE

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

P.O. Box 308

Rowe, MA 01367

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (413) 339-5316

OFFICE ADDRESS: 321 Zoar Road, Rowe

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 321 Zoar Road

ROWLEY

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

P.O. Box 351

Rowley, MA 01969

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (978) 948-2162

OFFICE ADDRESS: 139 Main Street, Rowley

ROYALSTON

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

P.O. Box 127

Royalston, MA 01368

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (978) 575-0748

OFFICE ADDRESS: The Common, Royalston

RUSSELL

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

65 Main Street

Russell, MA 01071

EMAIL: [email protected]

OFFICE ADDRESS: 65 Main Street, Russell

RUTLAND

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

250 Main Street

Rutland, MA 01543

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 886-2929

OFFICE ADDRESS: 250 Main Street, Rutland

SALEM

MAILING ADDRESS:

City Clerk

93 Washington Street

Salem, MA 01970

EMAIL: [email protected]

OFFICE ADDRESS: 93 Washington Street, Salem

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 48 Lafayette Street (Fire Station Headquarters)

64 Loring Avenue (Fire Station #5)

415 Essex Street (Fire Station #4)

142 North Street (Fire Station #2)

93 Washington Street (City Hall)

SALISBURY

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

5 Beach Road

Salisbury, MA 01952

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (978) 462-4176

OFFICE ADDRESS: 5 Beach Road, Salisbury

SANDISFIELD

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

66 Sandisfield Road

P.O. Box 163

Sandisfield, MA 01255

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (413) 258-4225

OFFICE ADDRESS: 66 Sandisfield Road, Sandisfield

SANDWICH

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

145 Main Street

Sandwich, MA 02563

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 888-2497

OFFICE ADDRESS: 145 Main Street, Sandwich

SAUGUS

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

298 Central Street, #7

Saugus, MA 01906

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (781) 231-4109

OFFICE ADDRESS: 298 Central Street, Saugus

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 298 Central Street

SAVOY

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

720 Main Road

Savoy, MA 01256

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (413) 743-4292

OFFICE ADDRESS: 720 Main Road, Savoy

SCITUATE

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

600 C.J. Cushing Way

Scituate, MA 02066

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (781) 545-8704

OFFICE ADDRESS: 600 C.J. Cushing Way, Scituate

SEEKONK

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

100 Peck Street

Seekonk, MA 02771

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 336-0764

OFFICE ADDRESS: 100 Peck Street, Seekonk

SHARON

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

90 South Main Street

Sharon, MA 02067

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (781) 784-1518

OFFICE ADDRESS: 90 South Main Street, Sharon

SHEFFIELD

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

21 Depot Square

Sheffield, MA 01257

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (413) 229-7010

OFFICE ADDRESS: 21 Depot Square, Sheffield

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 21 Depot Square

SHELBURNE

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

51 Bridge Street

Shelburne, MA 01370

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (413) 625-0312

OFFICE ADDRESS: 51 Bridge Street, Shelburne

SHERBORN

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

19 Washington Street

Sherborn, MA 01770

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 651-0407

OFFICE ADDRESS: 19 Washington Street, Sherborn

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 19 Washington Street (Front of Town Hall)

SHIRLEY

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

7 Keady Way

Shirley, MA 01464

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (978) 234-9112

OFFICE ADDRESS: 7 Keady Way, Shirley

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 7 Keady Way (On wall, to left of front door)

SHREWSBURY

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

100 Maple Avenue

Shrewsbury, MA 01545

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 841-1501

OFFICE ADDRESS: 100 Maple Avenue, Shrewsbury

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 100 Maple Avenue

SHUTESBURY

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

1 Cooleyville Road

P.O. Box 264

Shutesbury, MA 01072

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (413) 259-1107

OFFICE ADDRESS: 1 Cooleyville Road, Shutesbury

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 1 Cooleyville Road

SOMERSET

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

140 Wood Street

Somerset, MA 02726

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 646-2802

OFFICE ADDRESS: 140 Wood Street, Somerset

SOMERVILLE

MAILING ADDRESS:

Elections Commission

93 Highland Avenue

Somerville, MA 02143

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (617) 625-5643

OFFICE ADDRESS: 93 Highland Avenue, Somerville

DROP BOX ADDRESS: School Street entrance to City Hall

SOUTH HADLEY

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

116 Main Street

Room 107

South Hadley, MA 01075

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (413) 538-7565

OFFICE ADDRESS: 116 Main Street, South Hadley

SOUTHAMPTON

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

210 College Hwy

Suite 2

Southampton, MA 01073

EMAIL: [email protected]

OFFICE ADDRESS: 210 College Hwy, Southampton

SOUTHBOROUGH

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

17 Common Street

Southborough, MA 01772

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 480-0161

OFFICE ADDRESS: 17 Common Street, Southborough

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 17 Common Street

SOUTHBRIDGE

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

41 Elm Street

Southbridge, MA 01550

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 764-2309

OFFICE ADDRESS: 41 Elm Street, Southbridge

SOUTHWICK

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

454 College Hwy

Southwick, MA 01077

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (413) 569-0667

OFFICE ADDRESS: 454 College Hwy, Southwick

SPENCER

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

157 Main Street

Spencer, MA 01562

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 885-7528

OFFICE ADDRESS: 157 Main Street, Spencer

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 157 Main Street

SPRINGFIELD

MAILING ADDRESS:

Elections Commission

36 Court Street

Ground Floor Room 8

Springfield, MA 01103

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (413) 787-6186

OFFICE ADDRESS: 36 Court Street, Springfield

STERLING

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

1 Park Street

Butterick Building, #113

Sterling, MA 01564

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (978) 422-0289

OFFICE ADDRESS: 1 Park Street, Sterling

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 1 Park Street

STOCKBRIDGE

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

P.O. Box 417

Stockbridge, MA 01262

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (413) 298-4344

OFFICE ADDRESS: 50 Main Street, Stockbridge

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 50 Main Street (Outside main front door)

50 Main Street (Outside police lobby)

50 Main Street (Inside downstairs lobby)

STONEHAM

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

35 Central Street

Stoneham, MA 02180

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (781) 279-2653

OFFICE ADDRESS: 35 Central Street, Stoneham

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 35 Central Street

STOUGHTON

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

10 Pearl Street

Stoughton, MA 02072

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (781) 232-9295

OFFICE ADDRESS: 10 Pearl Street, Stoughton

STOW

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

380 Great Road

Stow, MA 01775-2127

EMAIL: [email protected]

OFFICE ADDRESS: 380 Great Road, Stow

STURBRIDGE

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

308 Main Street

Sturbridge, MA 01566

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 347-5886

OFFICE ADDRESS: 308 Main Street, Sturbridge

SUDBURY

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

322 Concord Road

Sudbury, MA 01776

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (978) 639-3340

OFFICE ADDRESS: 322 Concord Road, Sudbury

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 322 Concord Road

21 Concord Road (Goodnow Library Book Drop)

SUNDERLAND

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

12 School Street

Sunderland, MA 01375

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (413) 665-1446

OFFICE ADDRESS: 12 School Street, Sunderland

SUTTON

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

4 Uxbridge Road

Sutton, MA 01590

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 865-8721

OFFICE ADDRESS: 4 Uxbridge Road, Sutton

SWAMPSCOTT

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

22 Monument Avenue

Swampscott, MA 01907

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (781) 596-8870

OFFICE ADDRESS: 22 Monument Avenue, Swampscott

SWANSEA

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

81 Main Street

Swansea, MA 02777

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 324-6700

OFFICE ADDRESS: 81 Main Street, Swansea

TAUNTON

MAILING ADDRESS:

Board Of Registrars

141 Oak Street

Taunton, MA 02780

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 821-1202

OFFICE ADDRESS: 141 Oak Street, Taunton

TEMPLETON

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

160 Patriots Road

P.O. Box 620

Templeton, MA 01438

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (978) 894-2766

OFFICE ADDRESS: 160 Patriots Road, Templeton

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 160 Patriots Road, East Templeton (Blue drop box at beginning of walkway to Town Hall)

TEWKSBURY

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

1009 Main Street

Tewksbury, MA 01876

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (978) 851-8610

OFFICE ADDRESS: 1009 Main Street, Tewksbury

TISBURY

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

51 Spring Street

P.O. Box 606

Tisbury, MA 02568

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 693-5876

OFFICE ADDRESS: 51 Spring Street, Tisbury

TOLLAND

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

241 W. Granville Road

Tolland, MA 01034

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (413) 258-4048

OFFICE ADDRESS: 241 W. Granville Road, Tolland

TOPSFIELD

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

8 West Common Street

Topsfield, MA 01983

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (978) 887-1502

OFFICE ADDRESS: 8 West Common Street, Topsfield

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 8 West Common Street (Front, street-side entrance)

TOWNSEND

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

272 Main Street

Townsend, MA 01469

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (978) 597-8135

OFFICE ADDRESS: 272 Main Street, Townsend

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 272 Main Street (Next to the main entrance, off parking lot)

TRURO

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

Town Hall Road

P.O. Box 2012

Truro, MA 02666-2012

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 349-5505

OFFICE ADDRESS: Town Hall Road, Truro

TYNGSBOROUGH

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

25 Bryants Lane

Tyngsborough, MA 01879

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (978) 649-2320

OFFICE ADDRESS: 25 Bryants Lane, Tyngsborough

TYRINGHAM

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

116 Main Road

P.O. Box 442

Tyringham, MA 01264

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (413) 243-4942

OFFICE ADDRESS: 116 Main Road, Tyringham

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 116 Main Road

UPTON

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

1 Main Street

Box 11

Upton, MA 01568

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 529-1010

OFFICE ADDRESS: 1 Main Street, Upton

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 1 Main Street

UXBRIDGE

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

21 South Main Street

Uxbridge, MA 01569

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 278-5472

OFFICE ADDRESS: 21 South Main Street, Uxbridge

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 21 South Main Street

WAKEFIELD

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

1 Lafayette Street

Wakefield, MA 01880

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (781) 246-4155

OFFICE ADDRESS: 1 Lafayette Street, Wakefield

WALES

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

3 Hollow Road

P.O. Box 834

Wales, MA 01081-0834

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (413) 245-3261

OFFICE ADDRESS: 3 Hollow Road, Wales

WALPOLE

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

135 School Street

Walpole, MA 02081

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 660-7297

OFFICE ADDRESS: 135 School Street, Walpole

WALTHAM

MAILING ADDRESS:

City Clerk

610 Main Street

Waltham, MA 02452

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (781) 314-3130

OFFICE ADDRESS: 610 Main Street, Waltham

WARE

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

126 Main Street

Ware, MA 01082

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (413) 967-9638

OFFICE ADDRESS: 126 Main Street, Ware

WAREHAM

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

54 Marion Road

Wareham, MA 02571

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 291-6511

OFFICE ADDRESS: 54 Marion Road, Wareham

WARREN

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

48 High Street

P.O. Box 603

Warren, MA 01083

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (413) 436-9754

OFFICE ADDRESS: 48 High Street, Warren

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 48 High Street

WARWICK

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

12 Athol Road

Warwick, MA 01378

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (978) 544-6499

OFFICE ADDRESS: 12 Athol Road, Warwick

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 12 Athol Road

WASHINGTON

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

8 Summit Hill Road

Washington, MA 01223

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (413) 623-2116

OFFICE ADDRESS: 8 Summit Hill Road, Washington

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 8 Summit Hill Road

WATERTOWN

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

149 Main Street

Watertown, MA 02472

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (617) 972-6595

OFFICE ADDRESS: 149 Main Street, Watertown

WAYLAND

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

41 Cochituate Road

Wayland, MA 01778

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 358-1683

OFFICE ADDRESS: 41 Cochituate Road, Wayland

DROP BOX ADDRESS: Public Safety Building (Outside)

Town Hall Vestibule

WEBSTER

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

350 Main Street

Suite 3

Webster, MA 01570

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 943-0033

OFFICE ADDRESS: 350 Main Street, Webster

WELLESLEY

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

525 Washington Street

Wellesley, MA 02482

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (781) 237-5037

OFFICE ADDRESS: 525 Washington Street, Wellesley

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 525 Washington Street

WELLFLEET

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

300 Main Street

Wellfleet, MA 02667

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 349-0317

OFFICE ADDRESS: 300 Main Street, Wellfleet

WENDELL

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

59 Lockes Village Road

P.O. Box 41

Wendell, MA 01379

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (978) 544-7467

OFFICE ADDRESS: 59 Lockes Village Road, Wendell

WENHAM

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

138 Main Street

Wenham, MA 01984

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (978) 468-8014

OFFICE ADDRESS: 138 Main Street, Wenham

WEST BOYLSTON

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

140 Worcester Street

West Boylston, MA 01583

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (774) 261-4021

OFFICE ADDRESS: 140 Worcester Street, West Boylston

WEST BRIDGEWATER

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

65 North Main Street

West Bridgewater, MA 02379

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 894-1210

OFFICE ADDRESS: 65 North Main Street, West Bridgewater

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 65 North Main Street

WEST BROOKFIELD

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

2 E. Main Street

P. O. Box 766

West Brookfield, MA 01585

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 867-1400

OFFICE ADDRESS: 2 E. Main Street, West Brookfield

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 2 East Main Street (Cottage Street Entrance)

WEST NEWBURY

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

381 Main Street

West Newbury, MA 01985

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (978) 363-1826

OFFICE ADDRESS: 381 Main Street, West Newbury

WEST SPRINGFIELD

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

26 Central Street

Suite 8

West Springfield, MA 01089

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (413) 263-3046

OFFICE ADDRESS: 26 Central Street, West Springfield

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 26 Central Street (Outside)

26 Central Street (In lobby, /7)

WEST STOCKBRIDGE

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

21 State Line Road

P.O. Box 163

West Stockbridge, MA 01266

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (413) 232-7195

OFFICE ADDRESS: 21 State Line Road, West Stockbridge

WEST TISBURY

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

P.O. Box 278

West Tisbury, MA 02575

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 696-0103

OFFICE ADDRESS: 1059 State Road, West Tisbury

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 1059 State Road (Outside Town Hall)

1059 State Road (Town Hall lobby)

WESTBOROUGH

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

34 West Main Street

Westborough, MA 01581

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 366-3012

OFFICE ADDRESS: 34 West Main Street, Westborough

WESTFIELD

MAILING ADDRESS:

City Clerk

59 Court Street

Room 210

Westfield, MA 01085

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (413) 564-3114

OFFICE ADDRESS: 59 Court Street, Westfield

WESTFORD

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

55 Main Street

Westford, MA 01886

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (978) 399-2555

OFFICE ADDRESS: 55 Main Street, Westford

WESTHAMPTON

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

One South Road

Westhampton, MA 01027

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (413) 527-8655

OFFICE ADDRESS: One South Road, Westhampton

WESTMINSTER

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

11 South Street

Westminster, MA 01473

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (978) 874-7411

OFFICE ADDRESS: 11 South Street, Westminster

WESTON

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

11 Town House Road

P.O. Box 378

Weston, MA 02493

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (781) 786-5079

OFFICE ADDRESS: 11 Town House Road, Weston

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 11 Town House Road

WESTPORT

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

816 Main Road

Westport, MA 02790

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 636-1147

OFFICE ADDRESS: 816 Main Road, Westport

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 816 Main Road

WESTWOOD

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

580 High Street

Westwood, MA 02090

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (781) 948-4573

OFFICE ADDRESS: 580 High Street, Westwood

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 588 High Street (Westwood Police Station)

WEYMOUTH

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

75 Middle Street

Weymouth, MA 02189

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (781) 682-6129

OFFICE ADDRESS: 75 Middle Street, Weymouth

WHATELY

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

4 Sandy Lane

South Deerfield, MA 01373

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (413) 665-9560

OFFICE ADDRESS: 4 Sandy Lane, South Deerfield

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 4 Sandy Lane

WHITMAN

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

54 South Avenue

P.O. Box 426

Whitman, MA 02382

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (781) 618-9791

OFFICE ADDRESS: 54 South Avenue, Whitman

WILBRAHAM

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

240 Springfield Street

Wilbraham, MA 01095

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (413) 596-2830

OFFICE ADDRESS: 240 Springfield Street, Wilbraham

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 240 Springfield Street

WILLIAMSBURG

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

141 Main Street

P.O. Box 447

Haydenville, MA 01039-0447

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (413) 268-8409

OFFICE ADDRESS: 141 Main Street, Haydenville

WILLIAMSTOWN

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

31 North Street

Williamstown, MA 01267

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (413) 458-4839

OFFICE ADDRESS: 31 North Street, Williamstown

WILMINGTON

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

121 Glen Road

Wilmington, MA 01887

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (978) 657-7564

OFFICE ADDRESS: 121 Glen Road, Wilmington

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 121 Glen Road

WINCHENDON

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

109 Front Street

Dept. 3

Winchendon, MA 01475

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (978) 297-2769

OFFICE ADDRESS: 109 Front Street, Winchendon

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 109 Front Street (Front door)

109 Front Street (Side door)

WINCHESTER

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

71 Mount Vernon

Winchester, MA 01890

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (781) 721-1153

OFFICE ADDRESS: 71 Mount Vernon, Winchester

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 71 Mount Vernon Street (Front door)

71 Mount Vernon Street (Back door)

WINDSOR

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

1890 Route 9

Suite 2

Windsor, MA 01270

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (413) 684-3806

OFFICE ADDRESS: 1890 Route 9, Windsor

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 1890 Route 9 (Drop Box 2)

WINTHROP

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

1 Metcalf Square

Winthrop, MA 02152

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (617) 539-5814

OFFICE ADDRESS: 1 Metcalf Square, Winthrop

DROP BOX ADDRESS: One Metcalf Square (Front door)

One Metcalf Square (Hermon Street parking lot)

WOBURN

MAILING ADDRESS:

City Clerk

10 Common Street

Woburn, MA 01801

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (781) 897-5859

OFFICE ADDRESS: 10 Common Street, Woburn

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 10 Common Street (At rear accessible entrance)

WORCESTER

MAILING ADDRESS:

City Clerk

455 Main Street

Room 208

Worcester, MA 01608

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 799-1137

OFFICE ADDRESS: 455 Main Street, Worcester

WORTHINGTON

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

P.O. Box 247

Worthington, MA 01098-0247

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (413) 238-5579

OFFICE ADDRESS: 160 Huntington Road, Worthington

WRENTHAM

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

79 South Street

Wrentham, MA 02093

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 384-5434

OFFICE ADDRESS: 79 South Street, Wrentham

DROP BOX ADDRESS: 79 South Street (Outside Town Hall, on right side of main entrance)

YARMOUTH

MAILING ADDRESS:

Town Clerk

1146 Route 28

South Yarmouth, MA 02664

EMAIL: [email protected]

FAX: (508) 760-4842

OFFICE ADDRESS: 1146 Route 28, South Yarmouth