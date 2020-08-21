Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is arrested on Greek island of Mykonos ‘for attacking cops’

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has been arrested on the island of Mykonos for allegedly attacking police officers after a raucous night out.

The £85million England international was allegedly involved in a bust-up with a group of other Englishmen before becoming ‘very abusive and aggressive’ towards officers who arrived to intervene.

Maguire, 27, spent the night in a cell along with two other men though to be fellow players aged 28 and 29, and the trio are expected to appear before a state prosecutor on the nearby island of Syros later today.

One of the charges is of aggravated assault after two of the officers suffered facial injuries.

The centre-half was yesterday pictured drinking at a pool party at SantAnna Bar with fellow United youngsters Marcus Rashford, 22, and Brandon Williams, 19, as well as Love Island star Chris Hughes, 27, and snooker player Judd Trump, 31.

Police today said that two groups of Englishmen were brawling outside Mykonos’ Fabrica bar in the early hours of Friday morning and when they tried to intervene they were rounded on by three men.

‘When the brawl was all sorted out, one of the two groups – with the football players – started verbally abusing officers. There were several policemen there. At some point, one of the three members of the group – they were aged 27, 28, and 29 – threw a swing at one of the policemen and a fight ensued.’ Petros Vassilakis a police spokesman said.

‘All of the three were arrested but during the effort to do so, the other two, including the football player, got violent also. They threw down at least two policemen, hit them with their fists and kicked them.

‘I can’t tell you what they were telling us. All English swear words against the authorities and against the work of the police. All three, including the football player, are being held in custody, locked up in Mykonos cell. They will appear before a state prosecutor on the island of Syros later today to be charged with aggravated assault.’

Maguire (left) was earlier on Thursday picture knocking back drinks by a pool with fellow Manchster United stars Brandon Williams (right, sitting to the left of the young woman) and Marcus Rashford (sitting to her right)

Maguire was last night pictured at the Bonbonniere Bar in Mykonos sat around a shisha table with other young men and women

Harry Maguire appeared on Love Island star Chris Hughes’ Instagram stories on Wednesday and was seen drinking shots

Maguire’s poolside party earlier on Thursday included snooker player Judd Trump (left), as well as fellow football colleagues Marcus Rashford and Brandon Williams (right)

Harry Maguire’s girlfriend Fern Hawkins posted this Instagram snap last night with the caption: ‘Holidays with you … ♥️’

Maguire, 27, was yesterday pictured drinking at a pool party with fellow United youngsters Marcus Rashford and Brandon Williams, as well as Love Island star Chris Hughes and snooker player Judd Trump, whose 31st birthday was on Wednesday

The SantAnna Bar where Maguire and his friends were drinking yesterday afternoon. It is not clear if anybody at this party was with Maguire later that evening.

Earlier a police source told the how locals had called police to report raucous behaviour outside a bar and that tourists were not leaving the area – despite a coronavirus curfew in place.

‘The group were very noisy and some of the local residents called the police as they had not left the area,’ the source told the .

‘The group of men were in a mini bus and after the police arrived the followed them. The officers pulled the van over. Two of the men got out and there was an argument and they began attacking the police. Maguire was very abusive and aggressive towards the officers.

‘He was arrested and handcuffed and taken to the police station on preliminary charges of attempted assault and using abusive language to police.’

Bar owners on Mykonos have to close at midnight or face fines from the Greek Government.

Maguire plans to cut short his holiday and return to the UK, according to a source at Manchester United.

The Manchester United captain Harry Maguire posing with a fan last night in Mykonos town

Instagram snaps posted by Chris Hughes showing a group of lads in the back of a mini bus last night

Brandon Williams, 19, is also on holiday in Mykonos and was earlier on Thursday attending a pool party with Maguire

Shanice East, Williams’s girlfriend, yesterday posted this snap with Maguire’s girlfriend Fern Hawkins

Lawyers for the club have been in contact with their player and they are awaiting clarification from police on the island over what charges he might face.

‘We are expecting more information from Mykonos as clarification is needed over exactly what happened and what charges he will face, if any.’ The lawyers said.

Manchester United said in a statement: ‘The club is aware of an alleged incident involving Harry Maguire in Mykonos last night.

‘Contact has been made with Harry, and he is fully co-operating with the Greek authorities.

‘At this we will be making no further comment.’

Footage posted on a Greek website shows Maguire last night chatting with fans in the Matogiannia area of Mykonos town.

Britons were singing his name in the street and posing for selfies with the soccer ace before his things went awry.

His girlfriend Fern Hawkins posted an Instagram picture last night with the caption: ‘Holidays with you … ♥️’.

On Thursday, Chris Hughes shared pictures of himself with a cut above his eye which was sustained on a night out for Judd Trump’s birthday the night before. ‘I look hard,’ he joked

An Instagram picture of Judd Trump – Chris Hughes was partying with the snooker star on Wednesday night for Trump’s 31st birthday

A selfie picture taken last night from a hospital bed in Mykonos by a friend of Judd Trump’s

United players are taking off after their Europa League exertions earlier this month.

The club were eliminated by Spanish side Sevilla last Sunday.

Had they won that fixture they would be up against Inter Milan in the final tonight nin Germany.

Maguire said he was ‘devastated’ by the semi-final exit against the Spanish side last week.

He added: ‘We deserved to go through but ultimately we fell short at the semi-final stage, for the third this season.

‘It means a lot to us, the boys are devastated. We have a good group of lads who know what it means to play for this club and losing isn’t acceptable. Getting to semi-finals isn’t acceptable and we now have to look at taking it another step.

‘Maybe that little bit of inexperience cost us in the end. Even when we are on top, creating chances we shouldn’t concede that second goal.

‘They worked it well down the right but we have to do better. We conceded from two crosses and it’s not good enough.’

Maguire is next due to play at Old Trafford for their first game of the season on September 19 against Crystal Palace.