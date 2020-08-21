Makers of Prabhas’ Adipurush Will Spend Rs. 250 crore on VFX

Prabhas without a doubt is one of the biggest stars in the industry at the moment. The actor’s Baahubali franchise shattered records of every Indian film till date by pulling off historic numbers at the box-office. People are now looking forward to his Upcoming Film Adipurush.

Reports state that like previous projects of the actor, this too will be shot at an extremely large scale. The budget for the film is Rs. 500 crore and half of it i.e Rs. 250 crore will be spent on the VFX alone. Adipurush will be directed by Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’s director Om Raut who already tasted success at the box-office earlier this year with his war drama. We expect his collaboration with Prabhas to create fireworks at the box-office as well.

Apart from this, Prabhas has several interesting projects in the pipeline. He will be seen with Pooja Hegde in Radhe Shyam and will also share the screen with Deepika Padukone in an untitled project.