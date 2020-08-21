Madison Beer Struggles With Suicidal Thoughts Due to Borderline Personality Disorder

Instagram

The ‘Life Support’ singer opens up about her battle with mental health issues, claiming that she uses music as a therapy as she has been diagnosed with BPD.

Singer Madison Beer has turned to therapy to help her cope with suicidal thoughts after she was diagnosed with a borderline personality disorder.

The 21 year old opens up about her mental health issues in a new interview with The Face magazine, explaining she was using her music as therapy before she realised she needed professional help.

“I haven’t really opened up publicly about a lot of the stuff, but I was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder,” she explains. “I was suicidal at one point. I was going through a really tough time, and I felt like making a break-up album amidst going through such real s**t was dumbing myself down in a way that I didn’t want to do.”

“Once I was given a diagnosis, going through therapy three times a week, I was getting more in touch with my emotions and figuring out how to be stable. I was able to write better and understand myself better. So I could just write the story how I wanted it to be told.”

Beer, who briefly dated Brooklyn Beckham, was diagnosed with BPD in August 2019 and she’ll celebrate a year free of self-harm next week (beg24Aug20).

“It was a hell of a year for me,” she adds. “I did go through a break-up, but I didn’t want to make a break-up album because I felt like that was so shallow. That was only one part of a big story, the tip of the iceberg.”

“I’m already prepared for people to say that I’m lying. I’m not going to be the person who is like: ‘I have BPD so I’m not to be held accountable for anything that I do’. That’s the bad side of the mental health world. You have to try to be better, always. In my opinion, those are the rules. When I open up about it, I’ll hopefully be able to provide people with a little bit more insight, like, ‘This is why she’s this way.’ ”