Lucifer star Tom Ellis loves being remembered as Gary from British sitcom Miranda

Lucifer lead Tom Ellis thinks it’s “lovely” that he is still being remembered for his role as Gary in the British series Miranda.

Although Ellis found international fame in the titular role of Netflix’s hit show Lucifer, the actor previously portrayed Gary Preston in the beloved comedy by Miranda Hart.

Ellis told The Guardian, “I get as many Garys as I get Lucifers in the street [in the UK] without a doubt.”





The Welsh actor continued, “Miranda is so ingrained in British popular comedy culture that I think that will always be there, and that’s lovely.”

In the British sitcom, which is now available to watch on Netflix, Ellis played Miranda’s love interest. The comedy won the British Comedy Award for the Best New Programme in 2011.

Ellis, 41, also previously appeared as Dr Oliver Cousins for a lengthy stint on the BBC One soap EastEnders in 2006.

He said, “I have to look at it and go: That’s really nice. There’s two characters I have played that people remember me for.”

The actor also featured in other popular British series, including The Catherine Tate Show, Doctor Who and Merlin.

Ellis is now widely known for his leading role in Lucifer, a popular fantasy show following the king of Hell as he solves crimes with LA Detective Chloe Decker, played by Lauren German.

When Fox decided to cancel the show in May 2018, there was a huge social media campaign for the show’s revival. Netflix picked up the series in June 2018 after monumental support for the series on Twitter under the #SaveLucifer hashtag.

The streaming giant will drop the fifth and final season of Lucifer in two batches of eight episodes. The first batch are scheduled to drop today (21 August).