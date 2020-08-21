LSU coach Ed Orgeron rebukes quote attributed to him in Derrius Guice rape report

LSU coach Ed Orgeron on Thursday rebuked a quote attributed to him by an anonymous former player in a recent USA Today report, which details two separate allegations of rape against former running back Derrius Guice. Both allegations against Guice — neither of which were investigated at the time by LSU — are from when he was a freshman in 2016.

In USA Today’s story, Orgeron is reported to have met with the anonymous player, who was the boyfriend of one of Guice’s accusers. In that meeting, the player alleged that Orgeron told him “Everybody’s girlfriend sleeps with other people.” The player added that he thought Orgeron knew she hadn’t given Guice her consent.

MORE: Two women say Derrius Guice raped them at LSU and school did not investigate

Orgeron denied the accuracy of that quote in a statement released on Twitter, adding that he thinks the victims “should be heard and supported.”

“The sexual assault allegations made against Derrius Guice should be taken very seriously and the alleged victims must be heard and supported. I will always stand up for what is right and without question, I have complied — and I will continue to comply — with all university Title IX protocols and procedures. “The anonymous quote attributed to me by a former player in USA Today is not accurate. Out of respect for the young man’s privacy, I will not reveal the full details of the conversation. What I will say is that a player came into my office to discuss transferring from our program. We also discussed the player’s relationship challenges with his girlfriend. I told him what I would tell my own sons: ‘We all experience heartbreak growing up. Do not throw away a promising academic and football career at LSU because of a personal obstacle.’ Any insinuation that I had knowledge of his girlfriend and Derrius Guice is completely false.”

LSU is investigating the rape allegations against Guice, per The Advocate (Baton Rouge, La.). The school’s investigation comes after the Washington Football Team, which drafted Guice in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft, released him on Aug. 7 following his arrest on suspicion of domestic violence. Guice faces three counts of assault and battery, destruction of property and felony strangulation. Those charges stem from alleged domestic violence incidents in February, March and April.